Now that the Cornell Complex has been built and opened, Connect2Culture is bringing back one of its staple events — the JOMO Jammin' summer concert series.
The concerts, scheduled at 7 p.m. each Saturday in July, will feature regional musical groups performing outdoors at the Cornell Complex's Leggett & Platt Green. This year’s lineup features:
• Granger and Blister Soul on Saturday, July 8. The music genre is rock.
• Patti Steel and Dance Monkey Dance! on Saturday, July 15. The music genre is Americana.
• ROUTE 3 and Borderline Bluegrass on Saturday, July 22. The music genre is bluegrass.
• Jomo Jazz and NWA Jazz & More Orchestra on Saturday, July 29. The music genre is jazz.
JOMO Jammin' was originally held two years ago and was put on hold last year due to the ongoing construction of the Cornell Complex, which opened to the public in November.
“Originally, C2C held this music festival in the summer of 2021 at Mercy Park as a way to support local artists and help our community safely experience live entertainment during the continued threat (of) COVID-19,” said Emily Frankoski, executive director of Connect2Culture, in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer music festival and host it in our home amphitheater, the Leggett & Platt Green at the Cornell Complex.”
Admission is $10 each Saturday; children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult entry. Optional chair rentals are available for $5. No outside chairs, food, drinks or pets will be permitted.
Tickets can be purchased online at connect2culture.org or connect2culture.simpletix.com, over the phone at 417-501-5550 or at the box office inside the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
