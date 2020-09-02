Construction begins on Jasper County Jail expansion

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Construction began this week on the first expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage in more than 25 years.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser on Wednesday joined representatives of Crossland Construction, H.L. Treanor Architects, and jail officials and workers for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the lot immediately east of the existing jail, where a $12.5 million expansion will be built over the next 16 to 18 months.
Kaiser said the expansion will address overcrowding, which has been a problem in the jail for a decade, and allow jail staff to offer programs to help inmates stay out of jail when they leave.
“You guys have heard me talk about what our jail population is versus what our capacity is,” Kaiser said during remarks to more than 50 people gathered for the groundbreaking. “Our capacity has been at 183 for quite a while; our average population has been over 200 for even longer. So this day has been looked forward to for a long time, and we’re very excited about it.”
Kaiser said the expansion will add space for another 100 inmates, bringing capacity to around 283. It will include space for future growth as well.
“The architects advised me to not build for where you are today, build for where you’re going to be 20 years down the road, so we are building with the idea that jail population will increase historically,” Kaiser said. “Jasper County’s population is growing, growth has been the thing, and as the population grows, jail population will grow.”
Kaiser said inmates will have dormitory-style housing in the new section as opposed to individual cell blocks in the existing jail.
“We opted for that because it was a lot cheaper and it’s still very effective,” he said. “We’re going to have a new kitchen. We’re in a position where we need to expand our kitchen because the existing kitchen was built for a much smaller jail, so we really need to have a kitchen that was built for the capacity we’re going to have.”
He said the existing kitchen space will be remodeled into a new visitation area once the addition is complete.
More programs
Kaiser said the expansion will provide space for programs to help inmates stay out of jail once their cases are handled in the court system and their sentence is complete.
“We have all kinds of different programs we’re planning to implement, with the idea that folks are sitting in the county jail waiting for their court date and doing nothing, playing checkers, cards, whatever,” Kaiser said. “Why not engage them with some treatment options during that time in an effort to rehabilitate and take care of that problem?”
Capt. Becky Stevens, jail director for the past nine years, said jailers have been retrained to provide better medical and mental health assistance to inmates, and the expansion will provide space for better telehealth and mental health services.
“We have a very serious need as far as medical and mental health services,” Stevens said. “We’ve done a lot of work over the past few years to update and teach our officers to (do) more in mental health and medical services, and now that the officers are trained, we just need the resources and the facilities. This will help a lot toward that direction.”
Stevens said the jail could offer classes to teach inmates skills they may be lacking to help them stay out of the criminal justice system in the future.
“Recidivism is a community issue, and we need to try to handle it within the community as best we can,” Stevens said. “Even if these individuals are sentenced to state prison, they’re coming back into our community sometime, so if we can at least provide them with some skill sets or help them on their mental health journey, anything will help get them in the right direction.”
Kaiser said the county took over Fifth Street on the south side of the jail and purchased property on the south side of Fifth Street as part of the expansion. He said that property will be used for parking for visitors and employees and for long-term storage.
