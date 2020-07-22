It's always exciting to see progress made on a construction project. While an education cottage at Wildcat Glades won't have a big footprint, it will have a big impact on the lives of residents, say the builders.
Built by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, it will offer a lot of opportunities for preschool programs and nature art classes, said Robin Standridge, executive director. In tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on the website right now, you can get a look at the work in progress and hear more about plans for its use.
Some of the stories we've been following today include:
- Missouri has reported its second straight day of record COVID-19 numbers. A spokesperson for the state health department said a processing backlog is party responsible.
- President Donald Trump is sending federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime. The move is an exapansion of the administration's intervention into local law enforcement.
- The GOP-controlled Kansas State Board of Education on Wednesday effectively rejected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to delay the reopening of schools.
We hope your Wednesday evening is relaxing.
