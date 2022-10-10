Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into construction around the city.
Joplin's construction topped $200 million with a month remaining in the fiscal year. With the exception of tornado-related activity, it marks only the second time in recent history that number has been passed.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An author's appearance at Joplin High School.
- The death of an ambassador and author from Joplin.
- The return of a band box to Carthage.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
