Drivers on East 20th Street near Joplin High School will experience lane closures beginning Monday as construction begins on a pedestrian crosswalk to connect the high school’s performing arts center with Sunny Jim Park.
The 20th Street corridor has two east- and westbound lanes and a center turn lane. City and school staff have pursued a crosswalk across 20th Street to increase student safety.
The pedestrian crossing will be similar to a crossing at 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard. A concrete refuge island with flashing beacons will be installed in the middle of 20th Street. To cross, pedestrians will push a button, and lights on the beacon will begin flashing for the first two lanes they need to cross. When they get to the island, they will push a button to activate the flashing lights for the next two lanes, alerting traffic so they can cross.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday.
The cost of the project is approximately $40,000 and is a 50/50 split between the city and the Joplin School District.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 21.
