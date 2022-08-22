Part of west 32nd Street where construction work is being done to widen the street is expected to reopen to traffic Tuesday.
That area spans from Schifferdecker Avenue to Westberry Square.
The span only has base asphalt layers in place for now. The final layer of surface asphalt is to be applied later.
Temporary lane markings will be in place and work outside of the roadway will continue with short-term lane closures, and flagmen to direct traffic are expected in this area.
A second planned closure for construction work will begin east of the intersection of 32nd Street and Crane Drive. That closure is needed for construction of a new concrete culvert, according to a statement issued by the city. This closure will be limited to an area between Crane Drive and Day Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be available.
There will be more closures in the future as the widening project between Schifferdecker Avenue and Central City Street progresses.
The widening project to add a center lane and sidewalks will cost $8 million and be funded with revenue from a sales tax of three-eighths of a cent for capital projects.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Rob Beachner, the city's capital improvements manager, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1543, or by email at rbeachne@joplinmo.org.
