Carthage Tech Center

Construction continues on the Carthage School District's South Tech Center expansion project on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we caught up with a construction project.

The Carthage School District is working on upgrades for the Carthage Tech Center. We'll have an update on how the project is going in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also have updates about:

  • An impeachment hearing in Fairview that also revealed potential violations committed by the city.
  • A Missouri House budget committee gutting funding for a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
  • A roundup of Easter egg hunts throughout the area.

Tomorrow is Friday, and that ain't bad. Have a relaxing evening.

