NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction Services Group, a Neosho company, has been selected as the construction manager on the new agriculture center for the Neosho School District and related projects.
The agriculture education center was the centerpiece for a $14 million bond issue Neosho voters approved this year.
The company has built many other signature projects in the region, including previous projects for the Joplin, Neosho and Carthage school districts, as well as private projects, including the Stronghold Data office and People's Bank of Seneca.
"We just did the Zak's Express Car Wash in Neosho," said Tyler Marion, with Constructions Services Group.
"We're going to be pushing for local involvement with subcontractors in the area," he said, inviting local companies to contact him.
Marion said the plan is to start construction this fall, with a completion date the spring of 2025.
While several hundred students are enrolled in ag classes, there could have been more, Superintendent Jim Cummins said before the election.
The new ag center, projected to cost about $8 million, will offer more space and modern technology, and is to be built on land surrounding the junior high, at 14646 Kodiak Road.
The district's plans include the possibility of adding more ag-related freshman classes and upper-level classes such as construction or mechanics. The new center would also offer capability for instruction in meat processing.
The proposed building, which also will allow for growth in enrollment at the the junior high level, will contain various lab opportunities, such as meat science lab, animal science lab and plant science lab.
The bonds also will pay for a handful of other projects around the district, including improvements at the high school, transportation building, elementary playgrounds and libraries, and the purchase of land the district currently leases.
“A quiet benefactor of all this is the Family and Consumer Science program,” Cummins also said back then. “We will be upgrading all of those kitchens because a lot of those are several decades old.”
