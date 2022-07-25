One entrance to Joplin City Hall will be closed for six weeks, beginning this week, for the construction of a new ramp compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Entrances on the north and east sides of the building will remain open. The east side entrance is ADA-accessible.
City Hall handicapped parking spots and the utility payment box have been temporarily moved near the Sixth Street entrance on the north side of the building for the duration of this project.
The City Council on June 6 approved a work authorization contract with G&G Construction Company Inc. for $178,474 for construction of new ramps at the general aviation terminal on the airport grounds and at the west side of City Hall.
City staff told the council that there is no ramp to get into the general aviation terminal, built in 1948, at the airport. It and the City Hall ramp were built before the American with Disabilities Act was enacted and do not meet those specifications, the council was told. The newer airport terminal on Highway 43 has disability accommodations for access to that building.
At City Hall, residents with disabilities who park in the west lot then must go around the building to the east entrance to get inside.
The cost includes demolition of the existing ramp and landing at City Hall, which staff said is costly because of the amount of concrete that must be removed.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1560.
