Joplin city government must fix its pay plan overall for employees before further work can be done to reclassify the jobs.
That was part of the discussion Monday night when city administrators and a consultant reviewed the results of a pay equity study that could not be completed because of problems found with the city's pay plan.
Additional work will have to be done on the plan and classification system before positions can be moved into pay grades that are weighted according to job responsibilities and demands to be more market competitive, said Carrie Cox, of the AGH firm in Wichita, Kansas. That company provides advisory services and financial consulting to governments as well as private businesses.
Cox said the city had taken a number of steps to work toward offering competitive pay. One of those was a 2020 market study that led to a 9% across-the-board pay increase for full-time employees.
That pay raise has been criticized by some residents who have said at public meetings they believed the $1.1 million spent on the across-the-board increases should have gone only to police and fire rather than all full-time city employees.
The Joplin Professional Firefighters union has said there was no agreement in writing to provide targeted wage increases to the public safety departments. The union also has said that the money would not have lifted pay enough to help fix the inability to attract qualified applicants and retain experienced firefighters.
The 2020 market study done was done because the city is unable to attract some types of professional or licensed workers such as engineers and heavy equipment operators in addition to police officers and firefighters.
Cox explained that the work AGH was commissioned to do, an internal equity study, is a system of evaluation that allows the consultant to place a value on jobs within the organization.
However, pay scales are inadequate, she concluded. In some cases, past changes resulted in pay compression, which means some newer employees, including those in the police and fire departments, are being paid higher than those who rank higher or have more experience.
"There is a need to revise the salary administration plan. We were not tasked with that," Cox said.
She explained that each employee or job is evaluated on nine factors that affect compensation levels. Those include the level of responsibility and accountability needed for the job, leadership responsibility, and whether the position involves making decisions that involve fiscal and budget responsibility. Other factors are the levels of problem-solving and customer service involved as well as physical working conditions, the amount of physical risk or effort, and mental stress.
Each job in the city would be assigned a score from 1 to 9 for each of the factors, and the total would allow the position to be placed in the rankings for pay equity.
The consultant used those factors to assign a total score to each job. Once consolidated, there were talks with a group of city employees and supervisors to confirm or adjust the scores and then used a calculation to arrive at a score. The scores allow the consultant to objectively assign a value for each position. Similar values are grouped to be assigned to a pay range.
But in trying to do that, the consultant found that the city would need to have wider separation in pay grades to pay weighted positions appropriately, Cox said. Completion would involve placing employees in a pay scale that would not be lower in pay and separate police and fire from general employees.
"What it felt like we were doing was putting a new system of classification into your existing pay structure which would just continue to cause challenges with pay competitiveness and with wages to attract new employees and being able to retain employees," Cox said. It would be like trying to force something to work that is already not working, she added.
In addition, a large number of positions citywide are unfilled in a climate of low unemployment with wage pressure because of inflation and shifts happening among people available to work. Currently there are 104 open jobs, 91 regular and 13 seasonal.
The hardest hit department with vacancies, other than police, is public works, which has 50 of the openings. Of those, 11 are heavy equipment operators with only three applicants. Temporary or contracted workers in many of those positions are not available because the city's pay is too low, according to Cox.
That is affecting operations at the city's wastewater treatment plants, where there are specified size crews that must work together in a contained area on certain tasks for safety reasons. If anyone takes a day off, it can leave the crews short and unable to perform those tasks, the council was told.
Hiring of commercially licensed drivers for the city's public transportation systems also is hampered, city officials have said.
Parks and recreation services also are limited by diminished staffing. The city is contracting mowers to groom parks because of a lack of workers and has gone to operating only one pool on a full-time basis because of a lifeguard shortage.
Some employees are at the point where they have worked so much they are turning down overtime assignments, the council was told.
Altogether, including police and fire, 202 full-time employees left city jobs from Jan. 2, 2021, through this year. The consultant estimated turnover costs at $4.3 million to $8.5 million.
Cox said that "new pay can pay for itself if it gets or keeps employees." The city's goal is to be the leader in the local market and 90% in regional market. The pay does not reach that level, she said.
Concluding her report, Cox said the task was not to create a new compensation plan. It was to assess positions and incorporate them into the existing wage scale.
Council member Kate Spencer asked if police and fire were separated out of the equity pay study.
"I could make an argument that police and fire are maxed out at every one of those levels," she said, referring to ranking employees by levels that included leadership, physical working conditions and risks on the job.
Cox said police officers and firefighters had been appropriately classified by other studies and were not included in this study.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked if it is common for local governments to not be able to stay up with market competition.
Cox said it is fairly common.
Councilman Josh DeTar said he wanted to continue to focus on public safety, that "there's a true crisis on the streets. I think there is more of a dire need and an urgency to take care of those officers." He also said he hears comments from residents that the city should spend all of its $13.8 million in ARPA grant money on public safety.
City staff replied that ARPA rules have a limit on using those funds to provide public safety raises; only 10% of it can be used for raises.
City Manager Nick Edwards said administrators will continue the discussion on what can be done to complete the equity study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.