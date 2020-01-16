The consultant who is in Joplin to begin work on the second phase of the East Town Historic Resources Survey heard some neighborhood history during an initial meeting Thursday night.
She said she would like to hear more.
The survey will gather details about the structures and stories of the neighborhood that can be used in the future to plan historic designations of properties or districts. This survey covers the area south of Langston Hughes-Broadway. A previous survey has been done of the north side.
"We're here not only to tell you something about what we're doing but to get some feedback from you because no one knows your neighborhood better than you do," said Ruth Keenoy, of Keenoy Preservation of St. Louis. She was hired by the Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Joplin to prepare the survey.
What now is called the East Town neighborhood was originally inhabited by frontier settlers. The first part of the survey includes the homestead of John C. Cox, the earliest noted settler who operated a post office and platted the area, naming Joplin after a minister, Harris Joplin.
"In that survey they identified a few buildings individually eligible for the National Register of Historic Places like, for example, the John C. Cox house, the original house. That would be one example," she said. "You have a mining history, the original plat and township history, you have an African American neighborhood history, you have Route 66, so you have a lot of important themes that have been identified. So we will take that original survey and build on that" from west of St. Louis Avenue east to the Landreth Park area.
She said there also are some important churches and schools that will be part of the survey.
The survey will be used by the city for its planning purposes for recognition of local landmarks as well as those that could be designated on the National Register of Historic Place. It also will be used by the State Historic Preservation Office, which administers grants from the National Parks Service for historic preservation work.
A Joplin resident, Linda Duncan, told those at the meeting that she is looking for information about her great-great-grandparents, who emigrated from Canada in 1870 and bought a sawmill that operated in what is now East Town. They added a small general store to the operation.
They were Catholics who were able to arrange for a priest to travel from Wichita, Kansas, to conduct a monthly Mass here and helped establish the first Catholic church, which eventually became St. Peter's Catholic Church, Duncan said.
Another resident, Leti Fierro, said she moved here from California and bought property in East Town because of the older houses and the friendliness of people here and in her neighborhood. She wants to restore the house she has bought and stay in Joplin, she said.
Irene Carr told the group about Lincoln School, the city's school for black students that served as a community and social center for black residents. Her father, the Rev. C.W. Watkins, was a pastor of one of the neighborhood's historic churches, Shiloh Baptist Church, which has been here 103 years, she said
Carr also said that the Joplin Boys & Girls Club, which has become a fixture of East Town, is located at the site that at one time was The Children's Home, an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s until 1957. It was begun to take care of the children whose fathers were killed in mining work.
People who have information about locations on the south side of East Town or photographs or other documents they would like considered for the survey may contact Keenoy by telephone at 314-637-6441 or by email at ruthkeenoy@yahoo.com.
Residents also may contact Tom Walters in the city planning department at 417-624-0820, ext. 1539.
Oral histories
Jill Sullivan, president of the Historic Preservation Commission, said she will record oral histories of East Town and other parts of Joplin for residents as part of the historical records of the Post Art Library. She can be contacted at 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
