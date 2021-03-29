A former consultant who provided professional services to form local sales tax districts in Joplin and Neosho was sentenced Monday for taking money from the districts.
Darrell Gross, 66, of Republic, was given a suspended seven-year prison sentence on Monday and placed on probation for five years on the condition he pays $203,128.94 in restitution to the taxing districts by Dec. 1.
Judge Gregory Stremel in Newton County Circuit Court asked Gross if he had resources to be able to repay that large a sum.
“I have three or four sources I’ve got to work on, yes,” Gross replied. The judge asked how. Gross said he is expecting commissions from two real estate deals he is helping with and that he has family sources.
Asked if he could pay by Dec. 1, Gross told the judge, “I think so, yes.”
The judge told Gross that if he violates the law again or does not make payment toward the restitution, he would revoke the probation and order the prison sentence carried out. “I do expect you to do this,” Stremel said of the repayment, adding that if the majority is paid by then he would consider an extension to get the rest paid.
Gross pleaded guilty to charges in two cases of taking sales tax funds collected for the Hope Valley Community Improvement District in Joplin and the Big Spring Plaza CID in Neosho.
Hope Valley is located at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Range Line Road where the money is to be used toward about $17 million in future costs to mitigate creeks and excess water runoff for commercial development.
A former board for the district allowed him, as part of his duties, to manage the revenue. He diverted close to $200,000 for his own use, according to an investigation conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Since the diversion was discovered, a new board appointed for the district has collected about $148,000 as of the end of 2020.
Gross also was charged with taking more than $13,000 from the Big Spring Plaza tax district in Neosho. He was hired in 2012 by the plaza governing board to provide services to help organize and manage the district. The CID funding was to be used to build a road into a strip mall in the area of U.S. Highway 71 and Missouri Highway 86.
In January 2016, Gross moved the CID money from a Neosho bank account to an account in his name in Springfield. After the diversion was discovered, he was charged in Greene County in connection with the diversion of funds to the Springfield bank account.
He was sentenced Jan. 29 in Greene County to a seven-year suspended sentence but with no restitution required because it will be collected in Newton County.
Gross pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. His sentencing was delayed because he was ill and was a patient in a long-term recovery hospital for several months, his attorney, Tyson Jared Martin of Springfield, said in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.