Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on plans for a piece of Joplin's history.
At the time of this email getting sent to you, the Joplin City Council was holding a special meeting to review plans for Memorial Hall, as well as Ewert Pool and the city's stormwater master plan.
Consultants are proposing a $25 million renovation of the hall that takes into account the building's characteristics and people's opinions for its use. We'll have more about the report in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin passed a grim milestone Monday, where the announcement of four COVID-19 deaths pushed the city's death count to 100.
- Free COVID-19 testing will be available Friday from Access Family Care.
- Hallmark Cards is asking for political donations to two candidates to be returned over reactions to the presidential election.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
