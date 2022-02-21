Momentary

The Momentary, a former Kraft Foods plant sprawling across 63,000 square feet, opened Feb. 22, 2020. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into an arts attraction finding its feet. 

The Momentary is a contemporary arts venue of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The venue will celebrate its second anniversary this week with a series of public events. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The state of Missouri sitting on "piles of cash" for the upcoming budget.
  • A virtual conference about revolutions and renaissances. 
  • More information about Gov. Mike Parson's rejected pick for health director. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.