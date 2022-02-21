Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into an arts attraction finding its feet.
The Momentary is a contemporary arts venue of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The venue will celebrate its second anniversary this week with a series of public events.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The state of Missouri sitting on "piles of cash" for the upcoming budget.
- A virtual conference about revolutions and renaissances.
- More information about Gov. Mike Parson's rejected pick for health director.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
