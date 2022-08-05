A call for voluntary water conservation measures by the Missouri American Water Co. could be necessary if drought conditions worsen.
High temperatures and low recent rainfall have affected Shoal Creek, where Missouri American gets most of Joplin’s water supply.
“It has been many weeks since we had any significant rainfall and Shoal Creek is low,” said Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager for the local utility.
Joplin has recently been listed in the National Weather Service’s weekly drought statement as an “extreme drought” area because of heat, the rate of evaporation and lack of rainfall, according to meteorologist Megan Terry.
Weather service records show that Joplin has had 3.26 inches of rain since June 1, as recorded at Joplin Regional Airport. The normal amount received is listed as 9.87 inches, for a deficit of 6.61 inches.
She said the area experienced a similar dry spell in October 2020, although it was not as severe.
There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday.
Barnhart said that if the water company believes that water conservation becomes necessary, it will first issue a request that customers implement voluntary conservation.
She said the company would ask that staggered outdoor watering be done based on street addresses. That would involve residents with odd-numbered addresses watering only on odd calendar days. Those with even-numbered addresses would water water only on even calendar days. Customers also would be asked not to water during peak demand hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said.
“Now we are not at this point yet, but with sustained heat and no rainfall to speak of, we could get there quickly. Shoal Creek is very volatile in terms of flow,” Barnhart said.
The water company could not provide numbers for the amount of water that has been pumped during the hot season, “but of course there has been more usage given the sustained heat. Customers using more water would have been seeing increases in water bills for the last month for certain and maybe even the month prior. Of course base usage rates remain the same, but with increased usage comes an increase in the monthly bill,” she said.
Barnhart recommended that people refrain from watering yards, trees and shrubs during the day. “The water mostly evaporates. The best times to water are in the early morning and evening hours,” she added.
Much of Missouri and Southeast Kansas are experiencing drought.
Gov. Mike Parson last month declared a drought alert for 53 counties in Missouri, mostly in southern and south-central Missouri. He asked the Department of Natural Resources to activate its drought assessment teams and other state departments to determine what relief they could provide to those affected.
Agriculture and livestock farms have been most heavily affected because of dry pasture grasses that have caused many farmers to begin feeding hay to their livestock, which they ordinarily do not do until fall, state officials said.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., recently announced the launch of a website, www.blunt.senate.gov/drought, to provide information on the programs available to aid Missourians facing drought conditions.
