One of the last Joplin neighborhood repair projects to be funded by disaster recovery grant money would be done early next year if the City Council authorizes the construction contract at a meeting Monday night.
An agreement with Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. for $586,760 is proposed.
It would provide for the replacement of damaged curbs and gutters, curb inlet repairs and asphalt surfacing. The project area runs from Indiana Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, and from 20th Street to 28th Street.
The contract calls for the work to be completed by May 29.
There was one other bid. It was $758,348.
In other business, the council will take final action on a sewer rate plan that will raise bills by 5% a year over the next five years.
If approved, bills will go up about $2 per month beginning in April. By the last year of the plan, 2024, the increases will total about $12 per month over what residential customers are currently paying. Customers outside city limits also pay a 30 percent surcharge.
The council will hear the semiannual report from the Capital Improvement And Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee from committee Chairman Ryan Jackson. The committee reports on the expenditures of sales tax money.
A request by Shelly Kraft to address the council regarding the Vision 2022 plan has been placed on the agenda. It does not list the topic Kraft will address.
The council also will take final action on zoning requests heard at the Dec. 2 meeting for commercial zoning at 3209 Connecticut Ave. for multifamily commercial zoning on Newman Road and Cattlemen Drive, the site of the former Joplin Stockyards.
There also are to be final votes on ordinances that will make changes to personnel rules and rules of the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund to implement changes to close the fund and move newly hired police officers and firefighters to a statewide pension fund.
Time, place
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
