An agreement for a consultant to prepare the nomination of what is to be called the Broadway Historic District for the National Register of Historic Places will be considered Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
If approved, Owen & Eastlake Ltd. of Columbus, Ohio, would prepare the nomination. That firm was the only one to submit a response to the advertisement for the job. The fee would be $19,500.
Members of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission recommend that a nomination be submitted for the Broadway District in the East Town neighborhood. City staff reports in a memo that the district “is an important part of the city Preservation Plan and the long-range neighborhood plans of the community development office.”
Boundaries of the district would be from Langston Hughes-Broadway to north of Hill Street and from east of Landreth Avenue to Division Avenue.
The scope of the work would include completing additional research, documentation and revisions as necessary to comply with state historic preservation requirements. Final criteria and areas of significance will be determined in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office, city documents report.
A completed nomination is to be ready to be submitted to the state in time for a July 2022 State Historic Preservation Office meeting to review and take action on nominees.
Two surveys of the East Town neighborhood were done to identify historic characteristics of the area. One of those studied the area involved along the boundaries of the district in the proposed nomination area. The second area surveyed was south of Broadway. The survey was done in two phases because of the size of the East Town neighborhood.
Those surveys identified the areas that could be eligible as historic districts and individual buildings and houses that could be nominated.
Listing on the national register would provide tax credits to property owners for renovations.
In other business, the council will be asked to formally approve measures for adoption of the fiscal 2022 city budget. It is to take effect Nov. 1. The final budget estimates revenue at nearly $131 million and expenditures at about $128 million. Those figures do not include spending for the Joplin Fire Department that is proposed at about $12.3 million to be acted upon by the council in a separate ordinance. Together with the rest of the expenditures, Joplin’s spending is about $140.4 million.
An increased salary plan for city workers is included in the budget with raises of 2% to 2.5%.
The council also will:
• Hear an update on the renovation work at the historic Olivia Apartments building. The city provided $250,000 toward the cost rebuilding a roof on the building to save it from demolition after a Dec. 7 fire.
• Hear a report on an award won by the Joplin Police Department from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
