A $194,000 contract is proposed with a Kansas City cybersecurity firm to provide more protection for the Joplin city government's computer system and online functions in the wake of a ransomware attack on July 7.
The attack encrypted the city's data and records, preventing access, and temporarily disabled the use of its phone system. An insurer paid a ransom of $320,000 for the city. It was supposed to bar the sale of any personal information of employees or customers or other information accessed by the attack.
The City Council will be asked at a meeting Tuesday to approve the proposed one-year contract with Ravenii, one of 11 companies that submitted proposals in response to a city request last month.
A team of five members of city staff, including the IT manager, the finance director and police chief, evaluated the 11 proposals and scored them for evidence of the ability to do the security work, previous experience with similar projects, references from customers, cost of the work, and the capability and availability of the company's staff.
Ravenii received the highest score of the evaluators of 96. The second-place provider had a score of 91.
The Globe asked last week for an interview to discuss the status of the city's recovery from the hit and the costs involved. City officials canceled the planned interview and instead provided brief written statements from City Manager Nick Edwards. The statements said only that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that the city's systems have largely been restored.
In response to a question about the costs of system recovery beyond the ransom payment, Edwards did not specify the costs. He said only that the insurer will pay those costs.
Asked what happened to the records of employee and customer personal information, Edwards said that is part of the ongoing investigation.
In other business, the council will be asked to endorse a resolution that would allow the creation of a city commission for equity, diversity and inclusion.
The resolution calls for a 15-member commission to be appointed to lead a strategic planning process that would enhance equity and diversity within the community. The commission could hire a consultant for that process, according to the details of the resolution. The strategic plan would be completed within two years of the commission's formation.
There are other spending measures for sewer contracts and engineering services.
Additionally, the council will conduct public hearings on several zoning and planning requests:
• For two-family zoning of property at 2521 S. Connor Ave. for a duplex.
• To vacate the utility easement at 26th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• For voluntary annexation of property at the end of West 32nd Street.
• To declare as city surplus property lots at 2315 S. Empire Ave., 226 N. Byers Ave., 2014 S. Connor Ave., northwest corner of Third Street and Byers Avenue, 807 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, and 1710 S. Pearl Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.