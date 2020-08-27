A former Carthage man convicted of two murders in 1974 was denied parole in a hearing this week, but two local families will not have long to breathe easy before they have to resume their fight to keep him in prison for the rest of his life.
Debbie Stemmons Smith, the daughter of murder victim James Stemmons, said her father’s convicted murderer, John Steven Martin, 65, was denied parole for the ninth time in the past 25 years at a hearing conducted Monday in part by video conference in Jefferson City.
His 10th parole hearing was set for August 2022, just two years from now.
The amount of time between hearings has changed — it was every two years from 1996 to 2004, then there was a five-year gap until 2009 because of a change in state law. The next hearings were held in 2012 and 2015.
“I’m happy he’s staying in prison," Smith said, but that the two-year interval between the hearings was not enough time for the family. "I was really hoping for five years, but (what was granted) just means we have a year off and we’ll start working the following year and see what we can do.”
Martin was sentenced in 1975 to 25 years to life for separate crimes — the murder of James Stemmons, a Carthage liquor store owner, during a robbery on Nov. 21, 1974, and the murder of Leroy Spencer, the only customer in a convenience store in Rolla, during a robbery on Oct. 16, 1974.
Martin pleaded guilty in separate hearings to the murders of Stemmons in Jasper County and Spencer in Phelps County.
Patricia Brigman, Spencer's sister, said the judge in Phelps County didn't order the sentence in that case to run consecutively to that in the Jasper County case, so the sentences ran concurrently.
Martin was released to a halfway house in Kansas City in 1996 in preparation for release on parole, but the Spencer and Stemmons families had not been notified by the state of his impending release.
When they found out just prior to his final hearing, they launched their first public campaign to have him returned to prison. The campaign was successful, and the families have attended every one of Martin’s parole hearings since then.
“It’s awful, but the bright side is, yes, he is in prison,” Brigman said this week. “If you look back at the timeline and you see so many times when these hearings were only two years apart, that is just tremendous heartache that we have to go through time and again. You just don’t have time to heal. All those emotions are so raw.”
Smith agreed.
“I don’t like it,” Smith said. “It’s too traumatic to go through every two years. It just brings back every bit of pain you felt at the time.”
Brigman and Smith said each time they’ve asked, friends, family and strangers have signed petitions and written letters supporting their efforts to keep Martin in prison, and for that they’re grateful.
“We had about 4,000 signatures on the petitions,” Brigman said. “We had the online petition. I had a friend in Rolla that was taking a paper petition around for signatures. The Stemmons family had people that they knew in Carthage that had taken pen and paper petitions around. The prosecuting attorneys of both counties sent letters. (Joplin) Sen. Bill White’s office sent a letter, and hundreds of other people sent letters.”
Smith and eight members of her family attended the hearing in Jefferson City in person to make their case to have Martin kept in prison.
Brigman sent a statement that was read to the parole board by a representative of Missouri Victims Services, and that representative entered a number of news clippings from 2015 and since then into the record.
The families said they weren’t given reasons why the board decided to revisit Martin’s parole in two years instead of looking at it in five years.
Globe messages left by phone and email with a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections this week were not answered.
