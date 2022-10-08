Distributing food and essential items to areas impacted by natural disaster is the most prominent and visible function of Springfield-based nonprofit Convoy of Hope.
However, when the institution began looking for ways to make a longer lasting, more sustainable impact in the communities it serves, the answer was agriculture.
While individuals at the mercy of natural disasters, like Hurricane Ian where Convoy of Hope is currently assisting, have immediate, easy-to-assess needs, finding communities that can benefit the most from agricultural infrastructure and education happens best with local partners involved.
“For those that aren’t in immediate situations, we’re really looking at communities who are most vulnerable, who have immediate need to want to build a better life, for themselves and for their families,” said Alyssa Killingsworth, partner relations manager for Convoy of Hope’s Global Program. “To identify those communities, we really rely on our local staff in those countries that we work in and local partners. (We) assess as a team our strategies moving forward with growth and expansion, to ensure that we are meeting those needs and going in depth with programming and graduating communities out before we’re taking too many more on.”
At its core, Convoy of Hope’s agricultural efforts focus on being a bridge of accessibility between communities in need and applied agricultural research and education.
“Our task and mission on the agriculture side has been to be able to create the resources, and do applied research to fill in the blanks for our farmers around the world, and to increase the capacity of our ag officers and those that we work with,” said Jason Streubel, senior director of Convoy of Hope's Center for Agriculture and Food Security. “We’re really looking at demonstrating appropriate technology and filling in the gaps so that farmers can make sense of things when we’re dealing with the emerging farmer who’s moving from a hand tool to the first left level of mechanization.”
Research and education is easily accessible to America’s farmers, but similar information remains out of reach for much of the world. Convoy of Hope works with local partners and researchers to eliminate barriers to productivity and sustainability for farmers on small acreages across the globe.
“Most of our farmers that we’re working with around the world don’t have the capacity to take the front side risk of experimentation in the field,” Streubel said. “They really want to be able to — just like any farmer— touch it, see it, taste it and make a profit off of it.”
Diversity of projects
In practice, Convoy of Hope’s agricultural projects cover a wide range of climates, soil types, farm sizes and goals.
“When we look at our global footprint we have here at headquarters, we have an agricultural specialist, who is coaching and training on a regular basis. Ag officers or consultants or partners on all aspects of agriculture are in almost 30 different countries,” Streubel said. “When you look at the food system it can range from a mom who’s working in our women’s empowerment program on a smaller space nutrition-based garden to members within a community that are working together to be able to increase their overall production."
While the largest farms Convoy of Hope partners with are two to three acres in size, the diversity of those operations is profound.
“We have programs in Europe where you’re working with rabbits in small-animal husbandry; you’ve got programs in Latin America that are involved in school gardening programs,” Streubel said.
While Convoy of Hope’s efforts take them to farms all over the world, the education and research components begin at home on a 200-acre property the nonprofit calls home in Springfield. The home base houses its worldwide distribution center, office complex and current agricultural research efforts.
Multiple plots with sweet corn planted with the help of Bayer Crop Sciences and green beans in collaboration with Missouri-based Baker Creek Seeds provided the foundation for the first years of on-campus research trials at Convoy of Hope.
The small plots at Convoy of Hope are just the initial groundwork for a larger-scale agriculture initiative. The nonprofit has more field trials planned to replicate regional growing conditions for a variety of crops, as well as more tillage versus no-till trials.
Additionally, Convoy of Hope is laying the framework for diverse on-site agricultural education opportunities.
The Center for Agriculture and Food Security is still a work in progress. Officials hope to turn the 200-acre campus into a living learning opportunity for future and current farmers to enjoy.
Convoy of Hope also has big goals for agricultural projects in the coming years.
“By 2025, with the resources that we are creating, we want to have documented that they’ve been utilized in 100 countries in all 50 states, because we know that there is an agricultural need globally for the hands-on emerging market and learner-grower farmers,” Streubel said.
Faith-filled beginnings
Convoy of Hope was founded in 1994 by Hal Donaldson, a journalist and author whose experience with a tragic car accident early in life made him intimately acquainted with both disaster and poverty.
Donaldson couldn’t ignore the calling he felt to relieve the poverty of others after his encounter, and began to attempt to assess the needs of poverty in America, as well as his own ability to meet those needs.
“From there, he just started to feel that burden at a new level,” Streubel said.
The heart of the effort — offering resources to those in need with care and respect — remains at the core of Convoy of Hope.
“Expansion for our organization really came out of a simple question to a man and his family who had been struck by tragedy,” Streubel said. “Then his conviction and his faith all came together to get us to a place where you go from the back of a pickup truck to, you know, 200 million people have been served over the last 20 years around the world.”
