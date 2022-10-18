Members of the Heart of America Cookie Cutter Collectors will honor veterans at a meeting Saturday.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum in Schifferdecker Park, the location of the National Cookie Cutter Historical Museum.
The club will observe Thank a Veteran Day with the presentation of Quilts of Valor to four members of the club who are veterans.
There will be programs during the meeting on the Underground Railroad and on barn quilts.
While the meeting is open to the public, a private dinner for club members will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at a member's house.
For information about the club, contact Lyn Linder at scrunced@gmail.com.
