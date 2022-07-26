Cooler temperatures and chances for some rainfall are on the way for the Joplin area, which remains under either a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning today.
Heat index values will range from 100 to 109 degrees this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. A few thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening across southern Missouri capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Areas across Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas will have an elevated risk for fire weather conditions today given gusty southwest winds and a dry airmass.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe and produce gusty winds. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday night and provide additional rain chances through the weekend.
The cold front will offer some temporary relief from the ongoing heat wave, bringing afternoon temperatures into the 80s this weekend, the weather service said.
