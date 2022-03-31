Applications will soon be open for the third year of grants from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust to qualified nonprofit organizations, the trustee, Southwest Missouri Bank, announced Thursday.
Eligible organizations include those who provide services to the homeless and low-income populations in Jasper and Newton counties.
“There are many nonprofit organizations in Jasper and Newton counties that help the homeless and disadvantaged in our area,” said Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, in a statement. “Mr. Corley’s dream was that his generosity would make a difference right here.”
A businessman and benefactor, William Robert "Bob" Corley owned and operated clothing and decor stores The Attic and The Duds Shop as well as Accents, a gift and collectibles shop formerly located on South Main Street. He opened Accents in 1972 and sold it in 1989 to retire. The World War II veteran died in 2019 at age 98.
“Bob Corley loved his community and made sure that this love would be shown every year,” Brown said. “His generosity was well known during his lifetime, and only continues to be felt after his death. Many organizations have been able to benefit, and we look forward to continuing Bob’s philanthropy this year.”
During its first year of grants in 2020, the trust awarded 19 organizations a total of $202,000. Last year, $236,500 in grants were awarded to 36 area organizations and charities.
Grant applications will be available beginning Monday by emailing trust@smbonline.com or by calling 417-623-3424. Applications are due by May 6. Grants will be reviewed by a distribution committee and awarded in late June.
