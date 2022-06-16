Despite his death in 2019, former entrepreneur William Robert “Bob” Corley is still a financial supporter of the Joplin community through his memorial trust that provides annual funding to area nonprofit organizations.
Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, announced Thursday that a total of $246,962 in grants were distributed to 44 area nonprofits as part of his perpetual trust. This marks the third year for the Corley grants, which are awarded to local nonprofits that focus on serving the homeless and disadvantaged populations. There were nearly 70 applicants seeking almost $700,000 this year.
Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, said charities will have the opportunity to apply for the Corley grants next spring, and they hope to continue distribution for years to come.
“We hope going forward in the future that this will continue perpetually as Bob wished it to,” he said.
Corley was an area philanthropist and businessman who supported many area charities and institutions, including Missouri Southern State University, Freeman Health System and the Kansas City University medical and dental schools. Over his business career, he owned stores such as a children’s clothing store, a women's apparel store as well as a gift and collectibles shop.
“I think Corley would be very pleased and excited to hear about what all of the different charities are doing with his money,” Brown said.
Dan Stengel, a close friend of Corley’s, said he was sharp as a tack up until his death at age 98.
Stengel said his contributions to KCU’s dental and medical schools will continue forever because of their educational and economic impact on the community.
Before his death, Corley pledged to donate $250,000 to the Joplin dental school. The trust will award $20,000 annually to the school through 2025.
“I was on the fundraising committee for the medical and dental schools, and Bob supported both,” Stengel said. “If you go to the medical school, you’ll see the cafeteria has his name there. He loved food. We knew each other for decades.”
Alliance of Southwest Missouri
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri was the first awardee to receive a three-year continuous grant of $3,000 annually for a total of $9,000. Brown said this means the Alliance will not have to file a grant application for the next three years and will automatically receive the funds.
The monies are designated for parenting education courses hosted by the alliance such as Child-Parent Relationship Training, Good Dads and Parent Cafes in Southwest Missouri. Parenting education classes are designed to equip families with the skills they need to communicate, listen, understand and support one another.
“We’re really excited to have received the first ever multiyear award from the Corley Trust,” said Bailey Stehm, grant administrator with the alliance. “Parenting education classes can help parents establish new relationships with their kids. We offer a Goods Dad program where we work with fathers who are estranged from their kids and help them form relationships.”
Connect2Culture
Connect2Culture plans to honor the late businessman with its $5,000 grant. The funds will establish an annual W.R. Corley Memorial Trust Piano Spotlight performance with the hopes of creating a series of performances. The organization recently acquired a refurbished and restored 1949 Steinway concert grand piano.
Brown described Corley as a Renaissance man and a lover of music, especially the piano.
“He had very elegant taste and enjoyed living life,” he said.
Creative Learning Alliance
The Creative Learning Alliance in Joplin was formed to engage children of all ages in hands-on learning with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The alliance opened a creativity lab on Main Street in downtown Joplin and aims to open a science center in the future.
Neely Myers, project coordinator with the Creative Learning Alliance, said the $5,000 grant will help fund the alliance’s monthly themed events.
“We just celebrated World Oceans Day,” she said. “In July, we’re going to do explosions and in August, we’re going to do roller coasters because there’s science, math and creativity involved in all of those.”
Bright Futures Joplin
Bright Futures Joplin was awarded a $5,000 grant to fund its snack pack program for students facing hunger. Snack packs have historically provided weekend meals for food-insecure elementary students in Joplin schools.
Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin coordinator and community engagement coordinator for Joplin schools, said the program serves nearly 400 children weekly.
“About 60% of our students are on free and reduced lunches,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.