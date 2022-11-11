Those involved in Joplin's core say the opening of the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue will provide an economic stimulus for the downtown district, attracting not only more businesses, but also increased downtown living.
“The Cornell Complex will 100% have a positive impact in downtown,” said Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to downtown revitalization. “It will be a keystone in downtown as a destination. It will bring more restaurants and, hopefully soon, a hotel.”
Travis Stephens, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said the "performances and events will draw people into the downtown area, and not just from Joplin but the surrounding bedroom communities and the regional communities as well. That translates into more foot and vehicle traffic, which will lead to more dining and shopping opportunities and experiences, all of which result in more dollars spent in the city of Joplin.”
Stephens’ prediction that the arts and entertainment generated by the complex will attract people from the region and pour more money into the local economy can be supported, at least in part, by data from a past study on the local economic impact of arts and culture.
In 2016, the local arts advocacy group, Connect2Culture, which spearheaded the effort to bring the Cornell Complex to the downtown area, took part in Arts and Economic Prosperity V, a national study to measure the economic impact of arts and culture. Led by Americans for the Arts, a national arts advocacy organization, the study measured the impact at the national, state and local levels. Currently, C2C is participating in another edition of the study, which will conclude next year.
The study conducted in 2016 suggested that local arts and culture generated $5.4 million in economic activity, producing $452,000 in tax revenue, including $352,000 in city tax revenue. It attracted 187,835 people to events during a full year. Of the total revenue generated, $3.6 million was in the form of event-related spending throughout the city, primarily in the retail and service industries.
At that time, Clifford Wert, president and chief financial officer of C2C, noted that such data can be used to lure new residents and attract business and industry.
“It has long been known that companies consider a vibrant arts and culture sector to be a key factor in their decisions to expand or locate in a community,” he said after results of the survey were released.
Recruiting tool
Stephens said the chamber will use the Cornell Complex as a tool for recruiting new business and industry.
“The Cornell Complex represents a significant investment by the community,” Stephens said. “This illustrates that the residents of Joplin are forward thinking, take great pride in, and are committed to their community’s long-term sustainability, all things a business that is considering investing in a community want to see. The Cornell Complex gives investors a level of assurance that the community will continue to move forward and is not in decline.”
The revenue documented in the 2016 study was spread throughout the community. But the Cornell Complex location in the heart of downtown will assuredly bring increased spending in the district, assisting with a growth that has been building downtown, officials say.
In the past decade, downtown development has gained significant momentum as investments from earlier years have come to fruition, Haun said.
In 2007, most of the buildings in the downtown district were empty — upward of 75% on their main floors and nearly 100% on their upper levels, she said. Now, downtown vacancy is less than 10% on the ground floors and 50% or less on the upper levels, she said.
A large piece of that development has been an increase in the number of downtown apartments and lofts. More than 60 downtown apartments have become available this year and nearly 200 will be coming in the next two years, Haun said.
That has been driven by rehabilitation of older buildings.
“As others see success with a building’s renovation, it encourages further investment and growth in a domino effect,” Haun said. “That’s where we are now. Downtowns create a unique synergy of businesses in that the more businesses are there, the more successful they all are.”
Impact on businesses
The Cornell Complex will be a driver in continued development because it will attract not only people to events or art exhibits at the complex, but also to downtown living, Haun said. That will lead to the need for more downtown amenities, such as overnight lodging and increased housing, a grocery store or pharmacy, and specialty restaurants, all of which the DJA is actively seeking, Haun said.
There will an increased need for overnight accommodations downtown, but a hotel may not lead the way, Stephens said.
“Airbnbs will come before a boutique hotel and may signal to investors that the area is ripe for a unique hotel experience,” he said.
An increase in routine amenities creates greater convenience and walkability in the downtown, which is a major lure, according to both Haun and Stephens.
“People want to be less dependent on cars and commute times to get to places, and they want to be close to events and other people and the energy that these environments create,” Stephens said. “With more things to do in the downtown corridor, more people will be drawn to live there as well, so they will be closer to the energy and excitement, and getting to their destination will be more convenient. There is already a tremendous amount of demand and momentum toward downtown living in Joplin and this (the Cornell Complex) will only strengthen that demand.”
It will be businesses in the service sector — restaurants, bars, or coffee shops — that can expect to feel the immediate impact of the Cornell Complex, Stephens and Haun said. They noted that people who attend arts and cultural events tend to spend not only on event admission, but also on eating out or stopping for coffee or cocktails before or after the event. It may also include retail shopping beforehand.
If businesses in the service sector are to reap the full benefits of that, they may have to make some adjustments to their operations, Haun said.
“They have to be willing to change, but also provide a consistent, high-quality experience,” she said. “Hours would be the one of the first things I’d suggest they take a hard look at. The bulk of consumer spending happens after 5 p.m. It will also behoove our small businesses to have a great online presence as locals and visitors alike will be using their cellphones to research, find and ultimately purchase what downtown has to offer.”
'New things happening'
That sentiment was mirrored by Linda Teeter, a downtown small business owner and coordinator of the Joplin Arts District, which encompasses 56 blocks in the downtown district.
Teeter said it will be important for businesses to stay abreast of activities at the Cornell Complex, so they can adjust their operations to meet the related demands for services.
She anticipates that activities at the Cornell Complex will help attract more people for shopping in her business, Urban Art Gallery, and she is intending to increase her marketing to aid in that. As coordinator of the arts district, she also will be actively promoting events at the Cornell Complex, she said.
“You have to make something of these opportunities,” Teeter said. “You have to know the hours of an event, so you’re open before and after. … You communicate and structure. That’s what they do in cities. They keep (event) schedules and info for patrons, and they also know the scheduling for their operating hours.”
Teeter suspects the location of the Cornell Complex on historic Route 66, which is Seventh Street as it heads west, could aid in attracting tourists.
“This is a time when we can make a difference for ourselves," Teeter said. "There will be new things happening. It may take some time, but people are going to want in on the benefits of this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.