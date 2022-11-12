Performances, exhibits, food trucks — the grand opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex had it all.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Joplin on Saturday to take it all in and see the complex that was built on what was Memorial Hall’s parking lot on Seventh Street between Joplin and Wall avenues.
People performing in puppets standing 15 feet tall welcomed visitors to the entry plaza for the new $19 million arts center that has spent 15 years in planning and fundraising and two years under construction.
“We have had the joy of welcoming our donors who made sacrificial gifts of all amounts and all sizes to make this place a community reality,” said Clifford Wert, president and chief financial officer of Connect2Culture, the community arts organization that will make the Cornell Complex its first permanent home. "That’s what it is — it’s the community of businesses and individuals and organizations and foundations coming together and realizing they are making an investment that will last for generations. It will attract current generations and just make Joplin a great place to, as I say, live, work, play and stay.”
Construction started on the building with an official groundbreaking in February 2021 after organizers raised more than $16 million toward the project. The building serves as the home of Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts and provides indoor and outdoor theater spaces.
'Big step for performing arts'
Architect Tom Gallagher, with the DLR Group, said the building is designed to display Joplin’s mining heritage and the minerals that were taken from the ground in this area.
“We studied the formations of lead and zinc and how these shapes that come out of the ground are kind of cubist in nature and have this silvery, metallic aspect to them,” Gallagher said. “The building as a mass was conceived as a block that came out of the ground, and then parts were removed to create overhangs or terraces or the stage area. Then that makes it rooted in its place in terms of how the design looked — it was connected to the lead and zinc of Joplin. If you look up at the main staircase, the idea is that someone has scraped away the paint and some of the wall to expose the silver underneath. That is the metallic nature of lead and zinc.”
Gallagher said the building is designed to stand within a park landscape with green spaces around it.
“Functionally, we wanted to create a complex that was very accessible and open and embracing to the community,” Gallagher said. “We created intentionally a park setting, a greenscape for the building to sit within, and the stage opens onto the green space so that people can get familiar with performances, even though they may not be coming inside.”
In addition to an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Saturday's open house featured performances in the Beshore Performance Hall from Midwest Regional Ballet, the Missouri Southern State University Chamber Singers, the Pinocchio School of Dance, the Joplin High School Strolling Strings and others.
Madeline Wilson, a senior with Strolling Strings, said she was impressed with the new building and the performance space it provided.
“This is different for us because normally we stand and play,” Wilson said. “Even (with) our cellos, we stand, we walk around, we dance, we sing, we do all these crazy things, so it's kind of nice to be able to do something a little differently, like sitting down and looking at our music. This is a different vibe for us.”
Wilson said she’s driven by and watched the building grow over the past two years.
“It’s crazy to me how quickly this was built, and it’s just gorgeous, and it’s astonishing how beautiful it is in here,” she said as she waited with 16 other students backstage. “It’s all lively, and everyone is buzzing with excitement, and it’s a really good experience to walk into (the complex) knowing I'm about to perform in front of all these people. I think it’s a big step for the performing arts because I feel like Joplin hasn’t always been a big fine arts-friendly town, so having a big facility like this, it’s a big step for fine arts in general.”
Benton lithographs
The second-floor visual arts galleries contain works by local artists and, displayed for the first time in one place, the state of Missouri’s complete collection of 90 Thomas Hart Benton lithographs.
Joan Stack, curator of art collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, said the state’s temporary gallery is smaller than the one at the Cornell Complex, so this was a unique opportunity to display the entire collection.
Stack said this exhibition of the Neosho native’s works will be in Joplin until sometime in March 2023.
“We showed it at the state historical society, but you couldn’t go from Thomas Hart Benton’s first lithograph to his last lithograph, like you can here,” Stack said. “What you can really do as you walk through is see how how Benton developed, how his interests changed — even things like getting interested in the Kansas City Chiefs late in life and see really cool things that are represented in this story of Benton’s life in art through the lithographs.”
