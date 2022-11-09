They’re light and airy minimalist dance figures intentionally designed with beckoning gestures as if inviting people into the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which opens Saturday.
The set of three sculptures gives notice that art at the Cornell Complex isn’t limited to its interior space. These sculptures and two others — one a memorial to those who lost their lives in Joplin’s 2011 tornado — are placed around the outdoor space of the complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
“It’s important that we have incorporated several works of sculpture on the outside of the Cornell Complex," said Sharon Beshore, a major donor to the complex and president of Connect2Culture, which spearheaded development of it. "Architecture and art belong together."
“Outdoor sculpture can create a feeling of accessibility,” Beshore said. “As a form of public art, sculptures can be enjoyed by many as they come and go during their daily lives, driving or walking past. We hope that the sculptures will be a welcoming symbol that can invite people into the complex.”
The three sculptural images of ballet dancers, recently installed by Lake Oswego, Oregon, sculptor Harold Linke, are at the complex’s front entrance on Seventh Street. Another, originally located at the former home of Spiva Center for the Arts, which has relocated to the Cornell Complex, has been installed near the complex’s west entrance on Wall Avenue. The sculpture designed as a tornado memorial has been placed on the east side of the Leggett & Platt Green at the rear of the complex. The latter two were created by Joplin sculptor Jorge Leyva.
The sculptures at the front of the complex were commissioned with funds specifically designated for them. The funding was donated by Beshore and her husband, Lance, along with Harry M. Cornell Jr., the lead donor in construction of the complex who died before the complex was completed. Also donating to the sculptures were the children and grandchildren of Frank Ford Jr. and Helen Ford, family friends of Cornell. Ford was an executive at Carthage's Leggett & Platt Inc., of which Cornell was the former president and CEO.
Contemporary sculptures
Beshore was drawn to the design of the sculptures placed at the front of the complex because of their gracefulness and playfulness while spotlighting the performance arts, she said.
“These sculptures are solid white, contemporary in appearance, and will be an excellent complement to the white facade of the building,” she said.
Linke was commissioned to create the pieces in his figurative style of hollow pieces that use dance movement or gestures as metaphors for communication. To emphasize their intent to project communication, Linke keeps his designs minimal, stripped of detail, texture and color.
“I want gesture to be the important thing,” he said, noting that dance is the purest form of communication. “When you’re a human, your body is your main communication with the world.”
The theme of the three pieces, titled “EnerJoy,” is energy as it applies to performance, he said.
One of the sculptural figures is designed in an en pointe ballet position. One arm of the figure is aimed skyward while the other flows outward, as if pointing to the Cornell Complex as a place to go for performances, Linke said.
He said that another of the figures is in a ballet pose that represents a dancer’s spirit and energy in performances, and a third one is in a deep curtsy, projecting the energy the audience returns to performers.
“It’s what the performance is all about,” he said. “The joy and energy and your appreciation for these performers.”
The pieces weigh only 40 pounds each, belying their strength. They’re constructed of carbon fiber, the same material used in construction of airplanes, Linke said.
“Carbon fiber is stronger than steel, and it’s lighter than steel,” he said, noting that the material can withstand all types of weather and considerable wind.
Working with such materials came naturally to Linke considering his background as a civil engineer. He turned to sculpting 30 years ago after deciding to pursue a new professional direction. Sculpting seemed like a natural progression from engineering, considering that both require knowledge of building materials and creating in 3D, he said.
“It uses all of my skills in one form or another,” he said of sculpting.
Linke has more than 1,000 sculptures in private and public collections around the world, and he has garnered top awards in juried art shows in Texas, South Dakota, Colorado, and Wyoming. He is a member of the National Sculptors’ Guild.
“My goal is to put important art in important places and that’s what this is,” he said of the Cornell Complex. “This is an incredible place. It’s a beacon.”
Locally designed pieces
The complex sculptures created by Leyva are in diverging styles, though both are constructed of steel. One, “Reeds in Red with Silver,” is tall red reeds intermingled with houses, an homage to the idea of home and community as a sense of identity and the role nature plays in that. The sculptural memorial to those who died in the tornado is a monument that is simple in design.
“Reeds in Red with Silver” was originally installed outside Spiva’s building at 222 W. Third St. after the tornado. According to Leyva, the Beshores purchased the sculpture in 2013 to be part of Spiva’s permanent art collection in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the term of Jo Mueller, Spiva’s director at that time. Mueller was instrumental in development of the Cornell Complex. She retired in 2015, and she died last year.
Before the sculpture was moved to the Cornell Complex, it was given a fresh coat of paint and a permanent base was created, Leyva said. The piece will feature a memorial plate that honors Mueller.
“I think the work is moving because it became an identity for Spiva and Jo Mueller,” Leyva said. “The art is allowing Jo to live on in her connection to Spiva.”
The memorial sculpture was commissioned by the Active Lifestyle Events board, which manages the Joplin Memorial Run, an event to honor those who died in the tornado and the resilience of the community in its aftermath. Each year, the run is scheduled near the tornado anniversary date of May 22.
Several years ago, the Active Lifestyle Events board decided that it wanted some type of permanent marker to honor the 161 people who lost their lives in the tornado, said Audie Dennis, president of the board and founder of the run. The board began setting aside a portion of proceeds from the memorial run to do it, he said.
As part of the tornado anniversary observance and the memorial run, feather flags bearing the 161 names are erected, and they mark the start and the finish of the run. The initial years of the run, the flags and the run’s start and finish line were where the Cornell Complex now stands. In most recent years, the flags and the start and finish mark have been moved to Cunningham Park, which was considered ground zero when the tornado entered the city.
The board decided it wanted a memorial designed to represent the feather flags, Dennis said.
The 17-foot-tall, stainless steel memorial sculpture that Leyva designed is in the shape of a feather flag. One portion of the sculpture stands upright and bears the inscriptions “JMR 161. May 22, 2011” along one side and “Run. Remember. Rebuild.” on the opposite side. At the bottom of the sculpture the shape of a feather flag is attached horizontally, and it holds the names of those who died in the tornado.
“Our community has adopted the event and has come to associate the banners with the event,” Dennis said. “So, Jorge’s design is the perfect way to recognize the importance of the banners with this event while at the same time creating a beautiful piece of art for our community to enjoy.”
Said Leyva, “It’s artistic, yet it’s also functional as a memorial. It will be a way to draw people to be part of the art center while also recognizing those who died.”
Leyva’s sculptures similar to “Reeds in Red with Silver” are familiar fixtures in town, located in such places as Keller Williams Realty at 619 S. Florida Ave., the Joplin Public Library and on the grounds of his studio in the Royal Heights neighborhood.
Having been a professional artist for more than 30 years, Leyva initially built a name as a painter with his pieces going to private, corporate and museum collections worldwide, including his native Peru. He has represented the state in creating original ornaments for the White House Christmas tree, and his work has been exhibited at the Missouri Capitol.
In recent years, he has built a reputation as a sculptor with pieces installed as public art or for private collections in Springfield, Chicago, Colorado, Kansas, Tennessee, New Mexico and California.
