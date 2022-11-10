A display of 91 Thomas Hart Benton lithographs that have never been shown as a full collection will be among the inaugural exhibits at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex when it opens to the public on Saturday at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
The Benton collection is on loan from the State Historical Society of Missouri, which holds one of the few complete collections of limited-edition lithographs that were published during the acclaimed artist’s lifetime.
The master prints date from 1929 to 1974, offering a comprehensive look at Benton's regionalist painting style and his varied approaches to depicting the American identity, according to the state organization.
An exhibit of the Benton caliber would not be allowed were it not for the environmental controls that were incorporated into the Cornell Complex. It means that area arts patrons will now be able to experience exhibits of the quality usually limited to major museums, said Heather Lesmeister, executive director of Spiva Center for the Arts, which is hosting the Benton exhibit in its new space at the complex.
The environmental controls were installed to meet the national standards for museums as recommended by the American Alliance of Museums. The controls cover a wide range of areas, including fire prevention and elevator size, which must be large enough to move large scale artworks and sculptures without damage. There are also controls for temperature, humidity and lighting, designed for the preservation of artwork, preventing colors from fading or materials from degrading or being damaged otherwise.
Spiva has submitted verification that the Cornell Complex controls meet the national standards, and it is awaiting notification of certification by the alliance, Lesmeister said.
Until now, Spiva’s ability to host exhibits of highly regarded artists has been hobbled by its location in the 109-year-old Cosgrove Building at 222 W. Third St. In 2014, it hosted an exhibit of Saturday Evening Post magazine covers illustrated by the renowned Norman Rockwell, but the exhibit did not require that national standards of environmental controls be met, Spiva representatives said at that time.
The Cosgrove Building would have had to be retrofitted with environmental controls, which was cost prohibitive and structurally difficult, said Lesmeister.
“It’s easier and less costly to start from scratch, like we’ve done here (in the Cornell Complex),” she said. “It’s going to showcase the exhibits even more. We care for the artists and their work, and we want to highlight them well, and we can do that here.”
Benefits of new building
The controls will allow Spiva to forge exhibiting partnerships with major museums, including the world class Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas, or the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art at Kansas City, Lesmeister said. Already, the Springfield Art Museum has contacted Spiva about the possibility of displaying works from its annual national juried exhibition Watercolor USA, she said. The Springfield museum has environmental controls that meet the national standards.
The environmental controls at the Cornell Complex are zoned, even within each room, and they can be controlled from anywhere in the building, Lesmeister said, noting that the temperature and humidity controls operate much like a thermostat with relative limits.
Such controls will be particularly important for Spiva’s galleries and a storage room built specifically for the complex’s restored 1949 Steinway concert grand piano, which will be available for pianists performing at the complex.
In addition to the humidity and temperature controls, the galleries will have museum quality lighting that does not emit too much heat or damaging ultraviolet rays. The lights are fitted with filters that can be adjusted to best accentuate a piece of artwork. For instance, Lesmeister said, photographs may be suited for less light, while a brilliantly colored painting will be best displayed with brighter lighting.
These controls will be important not only for artwork such as Benton’s, but also for works exhibited in Spiva’s new Harry M. Cornell Permanent Collection Gallery, which will exhibit pieces gifted by art collectors or given by artists in featured exhibits. The collection includes an estimated 300 such works dating back decades, according to Shaun Conroy, Spiva exhibits coordinator.
This the first time Spiva has had a permanent collection gallery. The Cosgrove Building wasn’t large enough to accommodate one, so the collection pieces were kept in storage, only brought out to supplement exhibits. The new gallery will allow rotating exhibits of the collected pieces.
The gallery’s namesake is the late Cornell, former president and CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc., the lead donor in construction of the complex. As a major art collector, he bequeathed his collection of Western art to the permanent collection. It includes several Native American portraits and sculptures, and works by such nationally recognized artists as Andy Thomas, Joe Beeler, Roy Anderson, James Ayers and David Mann, said Cornell’s daughter, Sharon Beshore, board president of Connect2Culture, which spearheaded the effort to bring an arts and entertainment center to Joplin.
Cornell collected art over his lifetime, commissioning or buying works for his personal collection or the Leggett & Platt Collection at Carthage, Beshore said.
To honor Cornell, the inaugural exhibit of the permanent gallery will feature works from his African art collection. The works will include paintings and bronze and wood carved sculptures of African wildlife and landscapes that he collected from across the U.S. and in his travels to South Africa, Kenya and Botswana, said Beshore.
Cornell bequeathed his African pieces to the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, so this will be the only showing of the works before they are moved to the foundation’s Wonders of Wildlife Museum at Springfield, she said.
About Benton
The Benton prints that will exhibited in the new Four States Gallery, known as the regional gallery at Spiva’s Cosgrove Building, have never been exhibited as a whole. In 2019, they were shown in two installments as one of SHSMO’s inaugural exhibitions in its new Center for Missouri Studies building in Columbia, said Joan Stack, curator of art collections for the state historical society. The organization has one of the largest collections of Benton artwork in the nation, she said.
“The exhibition, ‘Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs,’ brings the Missouri master’s artwork back home to the southwestern region of his native state,” Stack said in an article about the exhibition that appeared in a SHSMO newsletter.
Benton was born and grew up in Neosho and, after dropping out of high school at age 17, worked as a cartoonist for the Joplin American newspaper. He went on to gain acclaim as a leader in the regionalist style of painting that took root in the 1930s. The style celebrated the ideals of the common people, including those who toiled on the farms of pre-industrial America.
His works are in museums worldwide, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, all in New York City, and the Library of Congress, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Hall of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, all in Washington, D.C.
In 1972, he was commissioned to paint a mural, “Joplin at the Turn of the Century,” for the city’s centennial. The mural offered up Benton's signature-detailed, flowing style in depicting the city’s history. By then, his name as an artist was significant, and it cost the city $60,000 to have a Benton in City Hall, where is remains today.
The prints in the exhibit at the Cornell Complex include variations of famous Benton paintings, some of them based on the Missouri history mural in the legislative lounge of the state Capitol building. The exhibit pieces home in on the roles of rural people and Black people in the early prosperity of America and its evolving identity, Stack said.
“The wide range of ideas and concepts explored in this remarkable collection allow viewers to broaden their understanding of Benton and his contribution to Missouri and America’s cultural heritage,” she said.
The Benton and Cornell displays will be among four exhibits that will be featured Saturday at an open house that will signal the opening of the Cornell Complex. Other exhibits will be Spiva’s 75th Membership Show, the largest to date with about 200 pieces submitted, and a display of works by emerging high school and college artists, curated by the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. The latter is in the Jo Mueller Reserve Gallery, named in memory of Mueller, who served as director of Spiva for 12 years and was instrumental in development of the Cornell Complex. She died last year.
The Benton exhibit runs to March 4, 2023, and the Cornell exhibit until Jan. 21, 2023. The Spiva Membership Show and JRAC emerging artists exhibit run to Dec. 31. All are admission free.
