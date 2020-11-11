Today in the Globe newsroom we saw COVID-19 continue to press the area.
Much of our coverage in tomorrow's edition has to do with the rising number of cases and the effect of that across the region. Just today we learned that:
- A number of institutions such as Freeman Health System and Missouri Southern State University are implementing changes in response to the rise. MSSU, for instance, is shifting the remainder of the semester's courses to online.
- Both MSSU and Pittsburg State University are reporting increased numbers.
- A record number of patients with the coronavirus are filling Missouri's hospitals, and available beds are becoming scarce.
At the Globe, we started covering the coronavirus heavily in March and made local and select national stories about the pandemic available to non-subcribers. Eight months later, we haven't stopped. So, because we haven't done it in a while, we'd like to thank all of our subscribers and advertisers, who have been important partners in this critical coverage.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
