A wide range of issues and candidates seeking seats on local boards and councils awaits voters Tuesday.
Joplin voters will elect five to the City Council and make a decision on a $25 million bond issue submitted by the school district for construction of a new school to replace Columbia and West Central schools as well as an addition at Kelsey Norman school.
Significant school projects also are on the ballot in two other communities. Carthage has pitched a $10 million bond issue for expansion and renovation of its technical center. Neosho is asking for a 39-cent levy increase for teacher salaries and construction projects including a performing arts center, field house and safe rooms.
Additionally, voters across the region will elect representatives for their city councils and school boards.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should bring with them a state or federal government form of identification, such as a driver's license or passport; an ID from a Missouri college, university or vocational school; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains their name and address.
The clerks of both Jasper and Newton counties have beefed up their safety procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic, with masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing guidelines to be in effect.
Both clerks also are predicting low turnout, which is typical for municipal elections. Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, said he expects low turnout because it's an election for local races and because of concern about the virus.
The Newton County clerk, Tami Owens, said the 2019 municipal elections drew only 8% of registered voters.
