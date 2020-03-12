Time-honored faith traditions are changing because of COVID-19.
Though no known cases of the disease caused by a new coronavirus have been detected in the Joplin area, places of worship are taking steps to try to prevent any possible spread.
"While there is no cause for panic, it is good to be proactive and take precautionary measures," the Most Rev. Edward Rice, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, which covers southern Missouri, said recently in a statement to priests and parishioners.
Those measures include suspending the sign of peace during the Mass and suspending holding hands while praying the Lord's Prayer. It also includes suspending the distribution of communion via a chalice. Churches are also to sanitize holy water fonts weekly or discontinue their use for the time being.
And, like many businesses and other institutions, churches leaders are encouraging the sick to stay home.
“We’ve told them that if you are sick, even if it’s just the flu or a cold — stay home," said the Rev. Frank Sierra, of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Joplin. “We don’t want to risk anyone’s health.”
Traditionally, during the middle of the service, worshipers greet one another, shake hands or embrace both friend and stranger, often saying, “The peace of the Lord be always with you.”
But no longer will churchgoers be expected to clasp hands. Rather, Sierra encourages people to bow to others as a sign of fellowship and respect.
During the liturgy of the Eucharist, communion wafers will be placed in opened palms instead of on the tongue. Intinction — the act of dipping the host into wine — has been suspended. Communion will still be offered via a common cup for those who want it, Sierra said, but noted that "taking the host only is still full communion."
Taking communion inside private homes for homebound parishioners by trained church officials also has been suspended temporarily, Sierra said.
This is the first time in his 15 years at the church that he's had to make these kind of changes.
"We're just being really careful. We have older (congregation) members, and the last thing we want to do is take any risks with their lives," Sierra said. "We need to be cautious."
Friday night services will go on at the United Hebrew Congregation in Joplin, said Alan Wippman, congregation president, but with one change. Because the congregation is small — roughly 24 families in the region — it doesn’t employ a full-time rabbi. Instead, a student rabbi, Tzvia Ruben, from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Ohio, flies in to Joplin 18 times a year to lead services and studies.
Wippman was told on Wednesday, however, that those student rabbi flights, which go to all corners of the United States to aid smaller synagogues, will be grounded through at least April 15. The Joplin congregation will still be able to attend Ruben's weekend services by interacting with her via the internet.
During weekends when Ruben wasn’t scheduled to fly into Joplin, lay leaders will continue to hold the regular Friday night services.
“Religion isn’t going to stop because of this virus,” Wippman said. “Services may stop if (the virus) reaches Joplin. … There may not be music or lectures … but people can certainly pray and worship from their homes.”
At Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin, the leadership team met Thursday afternoon to discuss what steps might be necessary to protect worshippers but some changes, including stepped-up sanitation, have already been made, said Mike Kersey, operations pastor.
"Our goal is to provide the absolute best environment we can for people to worship and experience God, inclusive of sanitized facilities where everyone can trust that we are seeking their well-being. At this time, services are not canceled at any of our locations, but we also encourage everyone to decide on worship attendance based on their comfort level," Kersey said in an email response to Globe questions.
He said Forest Park also has increased custodial work hours and is sanitizing all touch points in buildings on a daily basis. High-traffic touch points — including door handles, light switches and chairs — are being sanitized at least three times daily. The children's activities area uses a touch-screen system to check in children. Effective immediately, it will have one worker using it to check in every child, Kersey said.
International mission trips also are being reviewed. Trips are still scheduled at this time, but adjustments will be made as needed.
The Rev. Russell Willoughby, pastor of First Community Church of Joplin, said the church has asked people to refrain from shaking hands two weeks ago and has been using preventive measures such as hand sanitizers. He said the church is monitoring the situation closely as it unfolds.
“We have hand sanitizer at the entrance of our church for people coming and going, and we did this a couple of weeks ago, and we’re still doing it,” he said. “I’ve been using hand sanitizer for communion and before I greet people. I have it in my pocket. We are monitoring the situation. If it looks like there are outbreaks in our area, then we'll start questioning about our services. If it gets to a point where it looks like we should cancel services, we may not do a greeting time during the service. In the next week or so, depending on how the situation goes, we’ll probably not do that for a while.
“I’m trying not to overreact, but I’m trying to react in an appropriate way that doesn’t instill fear at the same time,” he added. “We’re trying to take it seriously but not instill any more fear that needs to be there.”
Globe staff writers Debby Woodin and Kimberly Barker contributed to this report.
