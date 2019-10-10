SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Army Corps of Engineers study that will determine whether additional water can be drawn from Stockton Lake to meet local demand is on track to be completed in 2021, an official with the project said.
An update on the Stockton Lake project was given Thursday at the annual conference of the Tri-State Water Resource Coalition in Springfield.
The group has asked the corps to study the possibility of allocating up to 39 million gallons of water per day from Stockton Lake to meet demand for water in the future. If approved, the overall cost, including infrastructure to pipe the water, could reach $1 billion.
The current study focuses on Stockton Lake, although Table Rock Lake and Pomme de Terre also could be the subject of separate requests for study in the future if additional water is needed.
The Stockton Lake request was first made in 2007, said John Grothaus, with the Kansas City District Corps of Engineers. Federal funding for the study was received between 2014 and 2018, and nonfederal funds were received this year, he said.
The study's objective is to determine if drawing water from Stockton Lake for Southwest Missouri is "a viable option to meet immediate and future water supply storage needs," Grothaus said, adding that the Joplin and Springfield metro areas are projected to be the most in need of additional water sources within four decades.
A draft report is expected in March 2020, with a final report being submitted for approval by January 2021 and, if approved, contracts in place and signed by June 2021, he said. The end date has been pushed back from initial estimates that it could be completed as early as 2018 in part because of increased requirements for certain studies and a number of culturally "sensitive and vulnerable" sites located around the lake that require more care and analysis, he said.
The need to draw additional water for the region will become increasingly critical over the next few decades, said Gail Melgren, the coalition's executive director. More than 800,000 people live in the 16-county area served by the coalition, and most of that area is expected to experience growth in its population in the coming years, she said.
"We've got to get additional water for Southwest Missouri — they're not making any more," she said. "And we hope to get it from Stockton Lake. This is a long-term project for us."
Joplin, Lamar, Neosho, Branson and Springfield are the only municipalities in Southwest Missouri with access to surface water. Joplin and Neosho obtain most of their water from Shoal Creek, and Springfield's water supply is already boosted by water from Stockton Lake.
Joplin, a longtime member of the coalition, is a willing partner in the project because the city must consider the needs of future residents, said Mayor Gary Shaw, who served on a panel during a morning session at the conference. The city's current focus on economic development will create even more of a demand for water, he said.
"This coalition is the champion for the water needs we have," he said.
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, who chairs the House Budget Committee, said infrastructure — including the type that would be required to accommodate additional water being piped from Stockton Lake — is among his top priorities when crafting the state's $30 billion budget each year. He joined Shaw on the conference's morning panel.
"I think when there's a public need to this degree ... it's incumbent upon the state government to be part of the solution," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.