NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction is set to begin on an end zone structure at Neosho High School stadium. The Neosho Board of Education gave final approval this week to construction bids that place the cost of the building at $5,122,117.
A groundbreaking ceremony has been set for Feb. 19. During that event, a donor for naming rights will be announced, and a campaign for more naming opportunities will begin, Superintendent Jim Cummins said.
Four alternates, or features outside the base bid that could be added or subtracted, were added, including a mezzanine level over the weight, film and storage rooms that can be used for batting cages or storage.
The additions place the cost of the project about $44,000 above a projected budget, but there are opportunities for savings, Cummins said.
"I suspect that when it is all said and done, we'll come in under what we budgeted."
The building, to be built just north of Bob Anderson Stadium, will combine indoor training for student-athletes, locker rooms for football and soccer teams and a concessions area for game attendees. The centerpiece of the building is a 50-by-50-yard indoor field with artificial turf.
The building is one of several projects that voters approved in April with a 39-cent increase to the district's levy. The centerpiece of those building projects, a performing arts center to be built on the north end of the high school, is about two months away from going out for bidding, Cummins said.
Board members are analyzing different options to consider in the construction of the center, in order to stay as close to a $14.2 million budget as possible, with bid alternates for features such as an acoustic shell.
"Many of those items, we're talking through them and deciding which ones to prioritize," Cummins said. "We'll continue to whittle and look for savings so that we can stay with that as a base package and list other items as alternates."
Construction of the center will require the relocation of Hill Street directly north of the school. Cummins said that the district will work with the city and engineers for a stormwater plan that meets Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and protects the stadium from flooding.
Any relocation of Hill Street would not affect the high school's Senior Hill tradition, Cummins said. According to preliminary plans, the road would veer north and west close to the bottom of what seniors paint every year.
