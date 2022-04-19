NEVADA, Mo. — The Cottey College Chamber Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Missouri Recital Hall of the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts, located on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets.
Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are optional.
Titled "Indigenous Voices," the concert will feature music of Indigenous peoples from the Americas. Program notes will be provided by students in Sarah Quick’s Indigenous Perspectives class. An unusual feature of the concert will be the use of body percussion to mimic the sounds of the Brazilian rainforest.
