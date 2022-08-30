NEVADA, Mo. — With the start of the fall semester, Cottey College has opened its new Jann Rudd Weitzel Education Lab.
The lab features state-of-the-art teaching, observation and resource rooms as well as faculty offices, according to a news release from the college.
“The world of education is constantly changing and expanding,” President Stefanie Niles said in a statement. “This new space provides Cottey’s education students with their own place to learn, practice and collaborate as they work toward their future careers in education.”
The teaching room is designed to mimic an elementary or secondary classroom, complete with technology that allows for the observation and recording of Cottey students as they practice teaching, the college said. Those recordings can be used by the students for feedback on classroom management skills and lesson effectiveness.
“I can’t wait for our students to begin using these facilities,” said Kristina Adams, assistant professor and coordinator of secondary education, in a statement. “This area provides so many great tools and opportunities for students to practice their teaching skills in a supportive environment.”
The lab, located on the lower level of the Blanche Skiff Ross Memorial Library, is named for Weitzel, who was Cottey’s president from 2015 until her retirement earlier this year. It was dedicated this month ahead of the start of classes Aug. 23.
“As an educator for almost 50 years, I recognize the importance of pre-service teachers having opportunities to observe and learn from professional educators,” Weitzel said in a statement. “I am honored to have this facility named after me, and I am excited for the next generation of classroom teachers who will use this space.”
