NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College President Jann Weitzel has announced that she will retire at the end of the school year.
“After thoughtful consideration and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire,” Weitzel said in a statement. “My goal is to finish this academic and fiscal year strong, set and accomplish objectives for this year and the years to come, celebrate all that we have accomplished together, and turn over the leadership of Cottey to the next president.”
Weitzel became president of Cottey College, an independent women’s college, in 2015. During her tenure, she has overseen growth in academic degree program offerings and athletic programs, the move of the athletic program to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, and the expansion of the campus.
The most notable capital improvement project completed under her leadership, according to a release from the college, was the chapel renovation and the addition of the Susan Bulkeley Center for Campus Life, which was dedicated in March. In Weitzel’s six years, the college also renovated the first floor of the Blanche Skiff Ross Memorial Library and the parlor of P.E.O. Hall, and has added a cadaver lab, a psychology lab, an Apple computer lab, a wellness center, and the stock trading lab and esports arena.
Weitzel is a 31-year member of the P.E.O., the philanthropic organization that owns the college.
“The international chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood thanks President Weitzel for her service to our college, sisterhood and helping women reach for the stars,” said Brenda J. Atchison, president of the international chapter, in a statement.
