NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College recently announced that enrollment for the fall semester is up for the third consecutive year.
Total enrollment is 311 students, up from 303 students last fall, reflecting a 2.6% increase. Cottey has seen a 22% increase in total enrollment from fall 2019 to fall of this year, college officials said.
"Across the higher education landscape, many institutions are experiencing declining enrollments, and at the same time, Cottey has seen significant growth," President Stefanie Niles said. "This increase reflects the exceptional educational opportunities and personalized learning environment Cottey provides students."
The student population represents 38 states and 17 countries, the college said.
