NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will host an exhibit from alumna Jamie Gray titled "Paper Cosmos and Marble Storms" from March 25 through April 15 in the P.E.O. Foundation Art Gallery on campus.
The exhibit features mixed-media works and will be available for viewing by appointment.
Gray graduated from Cottey College in 1997 and has studied photography, textile and jewelry design. She has worked professionally as a freelance designer and assistant professor. She currently lives and works in Kansas City with a studio residence at the Kansas City Artists Coalition.
Details: kkorb@cottey.edu, 417-667-8181, ext. 2186.
