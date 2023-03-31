NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will host the inauguration of Stefanie D. Niles as its 13th president.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. with the capping and processional on the steps of Main Hall, followed by the investiture ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at the Haidee and Alan Wild Center for the Arts. A celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Susan Bulkeley Butler Center for Campus Life.
Niles became president at Cottey on July 1, 2022. The inauguration ceremony is a significant milestone at the college and offers an opportunity for the campus community to gather and celebrate the next chapter in Cottey’s history, officials said.
For a full schedule of events and the livestream link, go to cottey.edu/inauguration.
