Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected at times. The strongest winds will occur this afternoon into early this evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&