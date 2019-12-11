NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College is joining the esports league.
The independent women's college will be the latest to offer an electronic sports team — its seventh athletic offering — beginning in the fall. The sport is a form of competition using video games, and teams can compete online in tournaments and matches.
"Esports teaches the skills of teamwork, communication, working under pressure, self-confidence and decision-making, among others," Cottey College President Jann Weitzel said in a statement. "We are excited to offer this new athletic option to current and future students."
Crowder College, based in Neosho, earlier this fall also approved the formation of an esports team. And the sport is growing across the country — approximately 175 colleges and universities are members of the National Association of Collegiate Esports and offer officially recognized varsity esports programs.
As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Cottey will offer scholarships to esports student athletes.
Cottey also recently received a donation from a PEO Sisterhood group to add a stock trading lab to its campus. The lab, to be located in the lower level of the Hinkhouse Center, will be ready for use in the fall and will serve as a learning tool for business management majors.
"This lab will replicate a stock exchange trading room and will be used to provide students with exposure to investment theory and practice," Weitzel said. "It will feature state-of-the-art terminals and a LED ticker tape display. Through this program, students will learn the skills used by professionals in the money management business."
Gary Lunkenheimer, a Cottey professor of business and economics, said his students follow two individual stocks as well as the total stock market index as part of his classes, which contribute to the college's personal finance curriculum.
"I hope this space will excite students about investing in stocks and learning the risks of frequent trading of stocks," he said.
