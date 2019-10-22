NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will present a "Women Who Wow" panel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Missouri Recital Hall inside the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts.
Panelists are Kathryn Red Corn, retired director of the Osage Tribal Museum; Brenda Mott, founder and CEO of ScrapsKC; Tatenda Ndambakuwa, founder of Shiri AgTech; and Katherine Rose-Mockry, retired director of the University of Kansas Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity.
The panel will discuss women taking action on issues such as Native American rights, gender equality and food insecurity.
Admission is free, but because seating is limited, tickets must be reserved in advance. Contact Cottey's Serenbetz Institute for Women's Leadership, Social Responsibility and Global Awareness at 417-667-6333, ext. 2116.
