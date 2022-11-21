NEVADA, Mo. — The Cottey College music department will host an instrumental concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts.
The concert will feature the Cottey College wind ensemble and handbell ensemble, both under the direction of Jackie Lordo. Selections will include “Billboard March” by John Klohr, “Toccatina” and “Comegys Creek.”
It also will feature John Ross performing a piece for solo flute and wind ensemble.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-667-8181, ext. 2199.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.