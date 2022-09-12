NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College has been named the No. 1 Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 college and university rankings.
This marks the seventh consecutive year that Cottey has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report and the second time in three years that it has been ranked a No. 1 best Midwest college, Cottey officials said Monday in announcing the rankings.
"I'm very pleased with this external recognition of our incredible faculty, staff and students," President Stefanie Niles said in a statement. "It reemphasizes our commitment to student success and the outstanding learning environment that Cottey provides."
Nearly 80 colleges were ranked in the category from the Midwest, which is made up of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Cottey was one of five Missouri schools ranked in the top 50 in the category.
Cottey's ranking focused on its undergraduate experience and its broad liberal arts programs, including business, education, the sciences and humanities. Rankings are based on a variety of factors such as student outcomes, faculty resources and alumni giving.
"Cottey's unique blend of small class sizes and emphasis on experiential learning, including internships, student research and study abroad helps our students be more successful when they graduate. These metrics translate well to how U.S. News & World Report evaluates colleges," said Joann Bangs, vice president of academic affairs, in a follow-up statement to the Globe. "Cottey also boasts highly qualified faculty. Because of Cottey's smaller size, our students can engage with their instructors beyond what most institutions offer, leading to better attention and interaction."
Cottey College is an independent, liberal arts and science college for women and is owned by the PEO Sisterhood, an international women's organization. Its student population of about 350 represents 40 states and 20 countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.