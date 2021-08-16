Joplin’s property tax rate will be slightly lower for 2022 than this year’s after City Council action on Monday night.
The rate will be 41.99 cents per $100 assessed valuation, a reduction from this year’s rate of 43.51 cents. That would lower the tax bill on a property with a market value of $100,000 by $2.89, from $82.67 to $79.78.
Of that amount, Joplin city government would receive 17.46 cents, which is slightly down from this year’s rate of 18.06 cents. The remainder of the property tax, 24.53 cents, goes to the Joplin Public Library for its operations. That is down from 25.45 cents.
The reduced rate is the result of increased assessed valuations and a low consumer price index, which is part of the formula the state auditor uses to calculate the tax rate, the city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, told the council during a public hearing at its meeting Monday. No one else spoke in favor or against the proposed tax rate.
The levy is calculated by the state auditor using a formula that combines the assessed value of property, the value of new construction plus property annexed into the city along with the consumer price index, Haase said.
She said the assessed valuations of property went up 6.2% this year.
The tax is expected to provide about $1.2 million for the city, which is about 1.7% of the city’s revenue for a year. It is distributed to fund a portion of services provided by the health and parks departments and for solid waste disposal services.
It will produce about $1.5 million for the library.
There is no city or library tax on personal property. They tax only real property, Haase said.
After the hearing, the council voted 9-0 to approve the tax.
The council also approved the proposed city budget for 2022 after a public hearing on it at the meeting.
The proposed budget was outlined at a council work session last week, Haase said. The council will hold meetings in late September to conduct line-item reviews of the spending plan and decide requests for funding. The final budget will be considered for council approval in October before it is to take effect Nov. 1.
The proposed budget estimates revenues of about $120 million and expenditures of $127 million, compared with about $124 million this year. Total expenditures from all city fund accounts, which would include those for special revenue funds from sales taxes such as capital improvements, public safety and parks and stormwater, would bring spending to about $140.4 million.
The budget provides several things for the more than 584 city employees, including a 2%-2.5% pay increase effective on the employee’s anniversary date for eligible employees, an estimated cost of $273,300. There also is an increased cost for some retirement benefits and medical insurance.
Those personnel costs consume about 75%, or nearly $18.7 million, of the general fund. Another $5.8 million of the general fund is used to cover operating costs for city offices.
No one spoke in opposition to the proposed budge during the public hearing. The council approved moving forward with the proposed budget.
