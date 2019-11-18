An ordinance to approve $2.8 million in tax incentives for development of a $50.5 million warehouse and distribution center for Casey General Stores gained first-round approval of the Joplin City Council on Monday night by a unanimous vote.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said the company proposes the construction of a 288,000-square-foot center in the Joplin city limits. The location is near the Interstate 49 and Interstate 44 interchanges at 2715 S. Prosperity Road. He said the company plans to build a $40.1 million distribution campus with a $10.4 million investment in equipment and personal property.
The first year of operations the company would provide 108 jobs, increasing to 125 the second year, Teeter said.
"The average wage, including benefits, would be over $50,000. That's additional payroll to our community of $6.2 million a year."
Teeter said that Casey's conducted a multistate search for a site and several nearby communities submitted sites for consideration.
Doug Veach, general counsel of the Iowa-based convenience store chain, said Casey's has been looking for a location for several years.
"You should be proud of your community," he told the council. "It's a great community, and we are looking forward to building our third distribution center in Joplin."
He said Casey's is a publicly traded chain that's been in business more than 50 years with 2,185 stores in 16 states, including 328 stores in Missouri. The company has nine stores in Joplin.
Jobs at the Joplin center would include distribution workers, truck drivers and office personnel. "If all goes well and we get going soon, we expect to open the first quarter of 2021," Veach said.
David Martin of the public finance firm Gilmore Bell said that under the proposal there would be a 100 percent tax break on the building for 12 years and rolling tax breaks of five years on the personal property. Martin explained that not all the equipment and personal property would be bought in one year and the rolling breaks allow the tax incentive for each year's purchases for five years from the year of purchase. The company also would get a sales tax exemption on building materials for the project.
The tax breaks would end in 2033.
A public hearing was convened on the ordinance, which would authorize the project and the issuance of $51.4 revenue bonds to establish the tax breaks. No one spoke in opposition of the proposal during the hearing.
There was no council discussion of the ordinance other than a motion by Councilman Keenan Cortez to approve it on first reading, which will advance it to final readings next month.
The council also heard a presentation from Mike Mooney, a member of the Volaire Aviation Consulting group, about the status of the airline industry and the commercial service being offered by American Airlines to Dallas and Chicago.
In regard to the $377,000 invoice the airline sent Joplin for a payment from a revenue guarantee for the first quarter of the new Chicago flights that started in June, Mooney said the airline sustained a revenue drop in the early half of the year because it did not reapply for a federal subsidy for Joplin air service.
Because of the demand for air service, revenue guarantees such as the one Joplin made are not unusual, Mooney said.
Over the last five years, 141 of 382 airports offered similar minimum revenue guarantees, and airlines accepted 62 of those offers. In addition, 106 of 382 airports offered marketing assistance to help airlines with the cost of a new service, and 81 of those were accepted.
The city and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce pledged to provide a $600,000 revenue guarantee. The city is to give up to $200,000 from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau fund balance and $200,000 from the transportation sales tax. The chamber foundation also pledged $200,000 from businesses.
Councilman Ryan Stanley asked Teeter, the chamber president, how the business community reacted to the news that the first payment was more than expected.
Teeter said that although there was some initial "sticker shock" that the first bill was that large, the business representatives expected they might have to pay out the $200,000.
"Our concern is making sure the Chicago flights are viable," Teeter said. "This is the cost of doing business" and ensuring that business travelers have access to and from Joplin.
