After lengthy discussion about customer satisfaction with Joplin's current trash hauler versus the lower price of a competitor, a majority vote of the City Council on Monday night moved the lower bid forward.
The council voted 5-3 to approve on first reading the bid of Waste Corporation of America and advance it for final readings at the next council meeting.
Council member Doug Lawson made the motion to accept WCA's bid, and it was seconded by Christina Williams, a key proponent to bringing curbside recycling to Joplin.
Council members Diane Reid Adams, Phil Stinnett and Chuck Copple voted against advancing the measure to award the contract to a new company. A ninth vote was missing because Councilman Gary Shaw, who was present for most of the conversation, had to leave the meeting before the vote was taken.
The current price for residential trash pickup with Republic Services is $11.86 plus a 55-cent administrative fee charged by the city for the cost of billing the trash service with city sewer bills. That makes the monthly charge to customers $12.41.
Republic's new bid is lower than the existing trash price at $11.58 a month, but its charge for curbside recycling would jump from the current price of $4.95 per month to $10.97.
Competing bidder Waste Corporation of America bid less for both, $11.38 for trash service and $5.25 for curbside recycling pickup. That would include disposal of bulky items and yard waste, which is included in current service.
There are 17,500 residential trash pickup customers and 1,643 curbside recycling customers currently, the council was told by Lynden Lawson, the director of public works operations for the city. The contract would specify that 828 elderly and disabled customers would receive driver pickup service of the trash bins at their door rather than curbside.
If the switch is approved on final reading, the Republic contract will end March 31 and WCA will take over April 1.
Lynden Lawson said he checked references for WCA by talking to city administrators in area cities who reported satisfactory service from the company.
Representatives for both WCA and Republic spoke on behalf of their companies.
Jennifer Fagan of Republic said that company's recycling bid was high because of the number of miles their trucks run to service curbside recycling. She said the company had asked the city to allow a change to routes that would have affected 450 recycling customers but would have reduced costs and that city staff would not authorize the change.
But several council members said they received many comments from residents who wanted to keep Republic Services because of reliable service since winning the first city contract in 2004. Before that, residents hired their own trash hauler and confusion among the multiple companies caused confusion as well as increased traffic of heavy equipment on neighborhood streets.
Stinnett said residents contacted him with concerns about the potential change. He said he asked residents in other area cities about their experiences with their trash haulers.
While city administrators vouched for WCA, not all customers did, Stinnett said. He said there were complaints that WCA had a lot of truck and equipment breakdowns, which prevented routes from being finished.
"I'm not satisfied in my mind they are going to be able to provide the same level of service," Stinnett said.
He also was concerned that city staff did not ask residents their preference. Since residents, not the city, pay the cost of trash and recycling disposal, "I believe this is something citizens should have had a voice about," Stinnett said.
Reid Adams said she received many comments from residents and that they were 100% in favor of retaining Republic Services.
Williams said she did hear complaints from some members of the Solid Waste Advisory Commission that the board was not consulted or briefed by city staff on the trash and recycling bids. City staff said meetings of the commission were canceled during the bid process because of COVID-19.
Representatives of WCA said the company will buy or rent new trucks to service trash routes here. In response to a question by Councilman Anthony Monteleone about how the city could encourage communication and ensure performance, he was told that the contract provides for fines to be assessed if there were serious performance issues.
Council member Keenan Cortez said customers "want a seamless and trouble-free" experience and those who contacted him are fearful of a change.
"I hope you put your best foot forward," not only in the transition but in the future years of the contract, Cortez told the WCA representatives.
