A request for heavy commercial zoning for a Joplin health food store on 32nd Street as a possible site for a medical marijuana dispensary was advanced Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
Suzanne Nelson and her husband, Bill Nelson, sought C-3 zoning she said is needed for the couple to file an application with the state to try to obtain a license to operate a dispensary. Their business, Suzanne's Natural Foods at 3106 S. Connecticut Ave., currently has C-1 zoning, which is for a light commercial district.
Recently adopted city zoning codes for medical marijuana businesses require the heavier zoning to comply with state law.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said that if the couple obtain a state license, the east side of the building closest to Connecticut Avenue would be remodeled to be walled off from the health foods and supplements part of the business and would have a separate entrance.
He told the council that C-3 zoning is appropriate in that location because 32nd Street, which runs south of the business, is a heavy traffic corridor. There are a variety of zoning classifications of the properties surrounding the Nelsons' business.
Four people, in addition to the Nelsons, spoke in favor of the request. No one spoke against it.
Suzanne Nelson told the council that she knows there is a lot of a stigma about smoking marijuana but that she would stock the medicine in smokeless forms such as tinctures, which are infused products that can be added to food or beverages.
By asking for rezoning, the Nelsons are laying groundwork for their dispensary application, she said. They intend to provide a dignified and professional operation if they receive a license, she said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked her if there was a way to access the neighboring parking lot to the west so that customers could exit her parking lot farther away from the busy intersection at 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue. She said she had asked that property owner and had been turned down, but that she could ask again.
The proposal was advanced to the council with a recommendation for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Council member Diane Reid Adams made a motion to give first-round approval to the request. The council agreed with eight votes for the motion. Councilman Taylor Brown was absent.
In other business, the council agreed to pay off the remaining $1.6 million debt for the rebuilding five years ago of Joe Becker Stadium. The project cost was about $5 million. The city obtained $2 million of that in certificates of participation, which is similar to a lease-purchase agreement. The remainder of the cost was paid with city funds. So far, about $400,000 had been toward the $2 million debt with annual payments.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said the first available payoff date is in September and note holders must be notified 30 days in advance. The money to make the payoff will come from unrestricted reserves. The move will save the city $604,000 in interest on the debt.
In a separate financial item, the council approved a budget amendment to the transportation sales tax fund to move $500,000 to the airport fund for operational costs there and $10,000 for traffic calming devices requested by residents of the Sunnyvale neighborhood in the area of 36th Street.
Also approved was a transfer from the Workers' Compensation Fund budget in the amount of $850,000 with $600,000 of it to go to the city's Revolving Public Improvement Fund, which pays for dangerous building demolition and repairs. The remaining $250,000 is the last installment to be made to take care of a shortfall in the Schifferdecker Golf Course Fund. Those subsidies were informally approved at a May work session to increase the fund balance in the revolving fund and to cover the negative unrestricted net asset balance in the golf course fund. Negative fund balances can adversely affect the city's annual audit results and creditworthiness.
At the close of the meeting, Councilman Ryan Stanley commended Haase for her financial recommendations. He pointed to the payoff of other debt such as the notes on City Hall and the projected early payoffs of some of the city's tax increment finance districts. He said those are examples of the ways in which she had been instrumental in the good stewardship of the city's finances.
The council also approved a contract with a Texas firm, Strategic Government Resources, to conduct the search for a new city manager.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said SGR will be paid $18,500 for the work plus up to $8,500 in expenses such as travel costs incurred in coming to Joplin and bringing candidates here.
Closed session
After its regular meeting, the council held a closed meeting, citing personnel matters.
