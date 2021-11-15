It took only short discussion by the Joplin City Council on Monday night before the panel voted to remove Project Launchpad from the April election ballot in response to a request by the effort’s leadership.
“Community partners working on Project Launchpad thought it would be best to delay moving forward ... until there is an ability to get some chamber leadership,” City Manager Nick Edwards said.
“Most of you are well aware of the labor (shortage) issues facing our community, and Project Launchpad is a space specifically designed or intended to help connect our talent to our employers,” Edwards said. “It’s an economic development tool. It’s something that a lot of Missouri cities are pursuing, and even outside Missouri a lot of communities have spaces like this, to improve our connections to the workforce.”
He told the council that the committee planning the project still wants to pursue it but wants to delay it for now.
Last week, Edwards told the Globe that the former president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Toby Teeter, had led the project before he left the job in July but that the chamber has not yet located a successor, which leaves no one at the helm of the Project Launchpad proposal. He said that once the chamber does hire a new president, it would not be fair to ask that person to take on Project Launchpad so close to an April 5 election.
The ballot proposal would ask voters to approve a property tax to fund up to $10 million to renovate the former city-owned library building in the 300 block of Main Street as a location for Project Launchpad.
Partners in the proposal include the chamber, the city, officials with both Missouri Southern State University and Joplin School District.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said he spoke with Dean Van Galen of MSSU recently.
“He wanted to offer his understanding and agreement to this being delayed, knowing that we need to have all of our partners engaged and particularly the chamber, which is currently replacing its president,” Stanley said.
Council member Diane Reid Adams made a motion to remove the proposal from the ballot, which was seconded by Chuck Copple. The motion passed 8-0 with one council member, Doug Lawson, absent.
In other business, the council had lengthy discussion about appointing oversight for the “Proposition Action” projects and use tax funding for them that residents authorized with less than a 100-vote margin in the Nov. 2 election.
The city manager proposed a resolution that would appoint members from a use tax committee of residents who stumped for proposal to community groups. The information imparted noted 45 action plans developed by city staff to address six goals set by the council to address neighborhood blight and improve community appearance, address homelessness, increase economic opportunities, and raise resilient revenue sources for city needs.
The resolution the council discussed Monday night would, as proposed, have given the use tax committee authority to oversee the tax and projects, but with the option of allowing the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee to watch over use tax collections and spending.
There were differences in opinions among council members about whether the existing Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee should account for collection of the use tax and spending of the money, or whether it should be the use tax group.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said there are roles for both committees. The use tax group would work with staff to design the programs, implementation and cost of the projects while the capital improvements committee should have no duty other than to report on the money spent and whether it was spent on what was intended.
The mayor said this is second time the council has debated which group should have financial oversight. The first time was on the revenue from “Proposition B,” the half-cent sales tax for police and fire pensions. In the end, the council assigned oversight reporting to capital improvements committee and the pension board to see that the money was coming in and being allocated appropriately.
“This is a little different because of the amount of moving parts we have,” with 45 action plan projects to be funded, the mayor said.
The council agreed to amend the measure to say that the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee shall be tasked with oversight of the use tax collections and spending. The committee that pushed for the use tax will be authorized to oversee the implementation and cost of the projects. Also, the use tax committee is to have 13 members and two alternates.
The council approved that resolution 8-0.
