A lease of city ballfields to a local for-profit tournament group will go forward.
The Joplin City Council voted 7-2 on Monday night to give final approval to a lease with Parkwood Tournament Co. after hearing from representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority who asked for a delay to counter the Parkwood offer.
Parkwood posed leasing Joe Becker and Wendell Redden stadiums along with Bassman Softball Complex and Gabby Street Field from the city for $55,000 a year. The payment will be due in a lump sum as soon as all parties sign the lease.
The principals of Parkwood, Mike Greninger, Bobby Landis and Don Patty, stage youth baseball tournaments. They proposed to book the fields for anyone who wants to rent them and to cooperate with JSA and Outlaws baseball on dates needed by those two organizations for their events.
Greninger said last week they would staff the fields so that tournaments and games could run past designated times when the city's parks departments usually had to stop games to contain personnel costs.
One sports authority board member, Christopher Beyer, outlined a number of concerns and presented a number of questions about the Parkwood lease that the board felt may pose conflicts for its existing operations.
He said the JSA, in its contract with the city, is guaranteed first right of refusal on dates to use city baseball fields for its operation to generate business for the local economy and lodging tax revenue to the city. He said there is no written guarantee in the Parkwood contract with the city to enforce that right.
"We feel the language should be more specific in the lease agreement" with Parkwood, Beyer said.
Another term in the Parkwood contract says that its tenants have the right to display signs and banners related to events. "JSA currently has sponsorship agreements with supporters that include signage at their events," Beyer said. While Parkwood principals have orally agreed those sign displays could continue, there is no written provision for that in the contract, he said.
Contract provisions also note that the city parks department will not service fields on weekends, which would leave that responsibility to Parkwood. If the city leaves its equipment for Parkwood staff to use, that poses questions about who is responsible for expenses to operate the equipment.
He asked what would keep Parkwood from underserving a field for a JSA client in order to put a Parkwood event on the field.
"The Parkwood LLC is a for-profit entity," Beyer said. "By nature, it will operate in its best interests, not the city's."
Parkwood partners have verbally agreed that they will work with JSA, but it is a nonbinding agreement, he said.
The JSA also questioned the precedent of the city allowing a for-profit enterprise to lease city facilities.
Beyer asked on behalf of the JSA board that the council table the Parkwood lease decision scheduled on the agenda and give the JSA time to make a proposal for its organization to lease and manage the fields. He said the JSA could potentially offer a $75,000 lease.
Another JSA board member, Forrest Reed, said the JSA has been a partner with the city of Joplin for 25 years. "It is one of two entities charged with generating tax revenue for the city of Joplin primarily by bringing into town out-of-town guests to generate hotel nights, which is how JSA is funded," he said.
Reed said the JSA has had an average economic impact from 2015 through 2019 of $5.7 million and an estimated return on investment of $12.50 for each dollar of hotel investment. He said that warranted consideration to allow the JSA to develop and present a lease proposal.
City officials had said earlier that the Parkwood promoters brought the proposal to city administrators in May but that it had been placed on hold until last month because city staff had other projects to handle before they could study the lease.
JSA board President Roger Doman said JSA leaders believe that Parkwood would book its own events over JSA dates since it is a for-profit business.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the city has a way to end the contract with Parkwood if it is adverse to the city or its partners. He said a for-profit entity "could help JSA's budget" by bringing more customers to stay overnight in Joplin hotels.
"We could bring more money back to the city doing it for ourselves," Doman said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he did not think there would be scheduling conflicts, adding that he believes Parkwood will be watched closely to ensure fairness.
The JSA would still get credit for the room nights for events Parkwood brings to town, Stinnett said.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said there had been some changes made to the Parkwood contract. The first year's rent of $55,000 is due upon execution of the contract, he said. The dates in the contract for other users of the fields to give their schedules to Parkwood has been pushed back to the end of this month, and Parkwood is required to honor all dates requested by the Joplin Sports Authority.
The JSA leaders were told that they could take any concerns about field maintenance to the city's parks department if issues arose.
Greninger said his group will do the appropriate field maintenance after each tournament and will make sure the facilities are run properly and that customers have a positive experience.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said he asked at the last meeting that the council delay action to hear from the JSA instead of approving the contract on an emergency basis so that it would take effect immediately.
Based on what was discussed, he made a motion to approve the contract on second and third reading. It was approved 7-2 with council members Chuck Copple, the council's liaison to the JSA, and Diane Reid Adams voting against approval.
