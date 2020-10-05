After addressing two representatives of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce board and hearing from 18 residents, the City Council on Monday night voted to fund the contract with the chamber in the requested amounts.
This year, the chamber asked for $195,000 for its services, which is $5,000 less than last year. Additionally, funding for the MoKan Partnership regional economic development arm of the chamber was approved at $52,000.
A discussion was held so that council members could air the concerns they said they were hearing from residents about comments made this summer by chamber President Toby Teeter regarding racism and political stances on wearing masks and closing some businesses for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Teeter has led a diversity and inclusion effort at the chamber and in the community that has included advertising about how community leaders and residents contribute to inclusion.
A video in which he was asked to speak about the effort was shown to students at the Kansas City University-Joplin campus. In it, Teeter talked about systemic racism in the community and how that intertwined with a debate over wearing masks because of the spread of COVID-19.
"I was asked why Joplin was so resistant to masks," he said. "And I said it's two things: One is we shut down this entire city back when we had 18 cases, probably too soon. And then what happened was after two months of totally shutting down the city, people just got totally exhausted. Then all of a sudden, COVID did reach our community, and we were in total denial at that point.
"And then too, most of this community watches one news channel, and they are being told every single night that masks don't work — and even worse, that even masks are actually a political statement and not a way to protect your community. And that started another community conversation that I am inserting my politics into the equation.
"I've dealt with white fragility, and now we're dealing with mask fragility I guess you could say. So I have become a somewhat controversial person in Joplin, but in reality a vast majority of people are on the right side."
Councilman Phil Stinnett said there were comments made that caused a backlash from some in the community.
Some residents who spoke to the council on Monday night said Teeter's comments both in the video and in a Washington Post story about the region's COVID-19 case spike characterized people here as "hillbillies" whose one source of news was Fox News.
Stinnett told the chamber representatives "that majority group of citizens feels as if perhaps that nobody has acknowledged what somebody said about them," Stinnett said.
He said they aren't asking for chastisement but for acknowledgement.
He asked if the chamber board had any concerns that some residents were right to feel the comments were not made in the best light of those residents or their values.
Past chamber board Chairman Jerrod Hogan said that the board could walk a really fine line to try not to upset anyone or "passionately, energetically move forward with the plan to try to convince as many people as possible to 'Choose Joplin,'" which is the name of the marketing campaign the chamber is using to encourage people to come to work and start businesses in Joplin.
People who were at the council meeting, he said, though they hold opposing views, "are here because we love Joplin," the people of Joplin and the progress that has been made to recover from the 2011 tornado.
"Without question I feel like our motivations are in line. And to your question, yes, we acknowledge that some people in this room and community are upset with things we have done," Hogan said.
Stinnett said "but I do believe some things said about 'the majority' was not right. I just hope this kind of stuff doesn't continue," so that minority opinion can say whatever they want "and then everybody else has to sit and take it."
A good part of "that majority" are those who built Joplin in earlier decades, and they have been shoved to the side now, Stinnett said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said, "I understood exactly what Mr. Teeter was saying in his publications."
He said he respects Stinnett but Stinnett said that no one has acknowledged what was said about them.
"There's another 'them' that Toby was talking about," Cortez said. "Nobody asked me if I was offended, if I was upset, if the statements were true or not. Nobody asked me. He said as far as he knows, nobody asked any person of color in the community if Teeter's statements were true or not. Because nobody wanted to hear from us. Nobody wanted hear from me on that. They were only concerned about their perception of what he said."
A man in the audience jumped up and shouted that Cortez was "a liar." He was removed from the chambers for the outburst by Joplin police. Mayor Ryan Stanley called for people to listen respectfully, and there were no further outbursts.
A number of those in the audience, including Nanda Nunnelly Sparks, member of the Joplin branch of the NAACP and the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, said she is contacted weekly by people who experience racist, xenophobic or homophobic discrimination.
"Institutional racism exists in Joplin and will continue to exist until our leadership has the courage to call it out and take actionable steps to change," Nunnelly Sparks said.
After hearing from 18 residents on both sides of the issue, the council voted eight in favor and one abstaining to approve the contract with the chamber.
